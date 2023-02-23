Aditya Roy Kapur is no Michael Jackson. It’s a PR strategy: Prashantt Guptha on actor getting kisses from fans

Director Rajesh Bachchani’s upcoming Jagjivan Ki Patni Ka Teesra Pyar is a heart-tugging love story, dealing with dementia. Starring veteran actor Revathy and late actor Vikram Gokhale, the film is finally ready to hit the theatres after much delay. Talking about the film, actors Revathy and Prashantt Guptha joined Hindustan Times for a chat and discussed memories of Vikram Gokhale and his distaste for selfies. They also touched upon the burning topic of the intrusion of privacy in the lives of celebrities.

The security of a celebrity is crucial, especially with social media making them more accessible to their fans. Recently Aditya Roy Kapur faced a situation where a female fan tried kissing him forcibly, and he refused her by pushing her away. What do you think about it?

Prashantt Guptha: For starters, if I was in his position I would have welcomed it (jokes). But, the truth is, it is difficult. I would say most of the celebs, 80% of them, are using social media for the genuine purpose of showcasing and promoting their work, as for the other lot… listen, it’s a two-edged sword. When an actor is at a restaurant and there are paparazzi standing outside, you and I both know, for a fact, that it’s invited.

Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur on fan that tried to kiss him forcefully in paparazzi video

Aditya Roy Kapur is no Michael Jackson the media know where he is eating or breathing or sitting. It’s a PR strategy. We all have publicists who invite paps to the restaurant. And when they line up outside Olive (eatery) in Bandra or Indigo (restaurant) in Andheri West, fans may assimilate outside because the paps would tell them inside Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur or Karan Johar is sitting. In that situation, it’s right if a fan goes berserk because look at the days of Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Bachchan sahab. Fans went berserk and it comes with the territory of being a celebrity. I don’t think a celebrity should get physical about it. But at the same time, yes they also want to protect their space and a fan should not throw themselves over the top, and violate that space.

Listen there’s no control over this. This is going to happen. It’s difficult to say whose fault it is. Is it his fault that he is a star and good-looking? Or is it the girl’s fault because she is in love with this guy? It’s a fine line. There is no right or wrong about it.

Revathy: With me, I am still struggling with these selfies. This is because there are times when you just want to be left alone. Sometimes photographs are so distorted. You don’t want to look distorted. Maybe this is why Vikram (Gokhale) Ji was saying no to selfies. He said (once) ‘aap kisi aur ko de dijiye (camera), mere sath khade ho jaye and photo le lijiye (you stand and pose with me, let anyone click the photo but don’t click selfies with me)'. That happens to me also. But, these selfies are still in today’s time. I am still coming to terms with that. Thank God! I am now not that big of a celebrity, it’s only people who have seen my films.

Also read: Alia Bhatt pics leak: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor share similar experiences

I really don’t have a comment on this because like Prasantt said, there are certain times when it is invited, certain times you have to do it. It’s part of the time I supposed. There used to be a time--you work so hard to be recognised. You want to be seen here and there with who’s who, and at events, things like that…Suddenly once you are recognised you want to wear coolers and want to push things away. Who’s to say what is right and what is wrong?

Would you share one fond memory of Vikram Ji?

Prashantt Guptha: Nine months before landing in Nainital (for Jagjivan Ki Patni Ka Teesra Pyar shoot) I read a book by Steve Jobs. He had gone to a temple Neem Karoli Baba. When heard the story of Neem Karoli Baba, God, supposed the incarnation of Hanumanji I became inclined. I knew for a fact that as a holiday spot, I would never go to Nainital. Before the shoot started, both I and Vikram Ji went to Neem Karoli Baba’s temple.

Is this where Vikram Ji refused to take selfies? What happened

Yes. At the temple, fans started walking up to him for a selfie. He, clearly and very humbly, turned them down saying ‘aap photo le li jiye humari, selfie main nhi dunga (you click a photo with me, I cannot let you have a selfie).’ The film was blessed by some divine grace it had to wait for its time. But, here we are and it’s finally releasing.

Jagjivan Ki Patni Ka Teesra Pyar stars Revathy as Suraiya, aka Suru, the wife of Jagjivan played by Vikram Gokhale. Prashantt Guptha appears as Ali, an orphan Muslim guy who finds his mother in Suru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON