Aditya Roy Kapur says he isn't commitment phobic when Kareena Kapoor asks about his relationships

Kareena admitted that even though he does not want to talk about his relationship status, a lot of women want to know the answer to the question. Aditya said, “My status? Is chilling a status? I am a chiller!”

‘I am not commitment phobic’

When Kareena asked whether he was commitment-phobic, Aditya disagreed. He added, "I can’t say I am commitment phobic because I have had long relationships when I was younger, through my 20s. Relationships that would last five or three years. So, no, I am not commitment-phobic. But you have to be compelled to get into something with someone and feel like wanting it. You shouldn’t get into it because you don’t like being on your own. If you are feeling lonely, that’s not a reason.”

Aditya said that he wants to keep the mystery behind the aspect of his relationship status and added that he is chilling currently.

About Aditya

In May this year, there were reports which claimed that Aditya parted ways with girlfriend Ananya Panday. The rumours of Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship first surfaced in 2022. Later, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped several hints about Ananya and Aditya's relationship in episodes of his talk show, Koffee With Karan.

Fans will see Aditya next in Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. A sequel to his film Life In A Metro (2007), it also stars Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi along with Anupam Kher.