Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
Aditya Roy Kapur says he isn't commitment phobic when Kareena Kapoor asks about his relationships

BySantanu Das
Oct 20, 2024 06:15 AM IST

Aditya Roy Kapur was the latest guest to star in Kareena Kapoor's show What Women Want. Take a look at what Aditya said about his relationship status.

Kareena Kapoor made sure she elicited a response from Aditya Roy Kapur about his relationship status. Aditya was present on Kareena's chat show What Women Want, where Aditya opened up about his relationship status. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor bumps into Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur at event; both share a hug. Watch)

Kareena Kapoor grilled Aditya Roy Kapur about his relationship status.
Kareena Kapoor grilled Aditya Roy Kapur about his relationship status.

What Aditya said

Kareena admitted that even though he does not want to talk about his relationship status, a lot of women want to know the answer to the question. Aditya said, “My status? Is chilling a status? I am a chiller!”

‘I am not commitment phobic’

When Kareena asked whether he was commitment-phobic, Aditya disagreed. He added, "I can’t say I am commitment phobic because I have had long relationships when I was younger, through my 20s. Relationships that would last five or three years. So, no, I am not commitment-phobic. But you have to be compelled to get into something with someone and feel like wanting it. You shouldn’t get into it because you don’t like being on your own. If you are feeling lonely, that’s not a reason.”

Aditya said that he wants to keep the mystery behind the aspect of his relationship status and added that he is chilling currently.

About Aditya

In May this year, there were reports which claimed that Aditya parted ways with girlfriend Ananya Panday. The rumours of Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship first surfaced in 2022. Later, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped several hints about Ananya and Aditya's relationship in episodes of his talk show, Koffee With Karan.

Fans will see Aditya next in Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. A sequel to his film Life In A Metro (2007), it also stars Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi along with Anupam Kher.

