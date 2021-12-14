Aditya Seal says Anushka Ranjan reacted to paps calling her ‘bhabhiji’ by asking ‘since when did he become your brother’

Aditya Seal opened up about Anushka Ranjan being called ‘bhabhi ji (sister-in-law)’ by the paparazzi after their wedding last month. He also revealed that he is still unable to address her as his wife as ‘it has still not sunk in’.

The couple tied the knot on November 22, after four years of being in a relationship. The wedding was attended by several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Bhumi Pednekar and Masaba Gupta.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Aditya said that ‘nothing has changed at all’ after he married Anushka. “It’s private, it’s good but it still hasn’t sunk in at all. It just felt like we had three days of a party that had to happen and we are just living together right now,” he said.

Talking about the paparazzi calling Anushka ‘bhabhi ji’, Aditya said, “She has been shouting ‘yeh tumhara bhai kab se ban gaya (since when did he become your brother)’.” He added, “I still can't call her the W-word yet, it has still not sunk in. I feel that she is still my girlfriend who I am just living in with.”

When Aditya and Anushka arrived together for the premiere of Tadap earlier this month, photographers addressed her as ‘bhabhi ji’ and asked them to pose together. Videos from the event showed him nodding in disbelief and her bursting out in laughter.

Aditya and Anushka bought a home in the same building as her parents and live there now. She told Hindustan Times in a recent interview that she simply feels like her home ‘got expanded’. “We all hang out together. My dog also goes back and forth. It couldn’t have been a more ideal and happier situation for me,” she added.

While Aditya is known for films such as Tum Bin 2, Student of the Year 2 and Indoo Ki Jawaani, Anushka has acted in Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

