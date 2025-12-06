After baby's birth, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif buy luxurious Lexus worth 3.20 crore

Just a month after actor Vicky Kaushal and wife Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy, the couple is enjoying a new addition to their family. And it’s worth over ₹3 crore. Wondering what it could be? Read on. Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November this year.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s new upgrade

Vicky and Katrina have purchased a luxurious Lexus LM350h 4S car worth ₹3.20 crore. Several videos of Vicky in the car have surfaced on social media and are catching everyone’s attention.

Last week, Vicky attended an event in Mumbai, after which he was seen seated in his new car. The four-seater Lexus is known for its plush interiors and premium comfort.

When it comes to the car, it stands out for its lounge-style rear compartment, complete with plush recliner seats, a 48-inch HD display, premium sound insulation, and a host of comfort-focused amenities designed to create a “first-class in motion” experience.

Vicky Kaushal on embracing fatherhood

Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November this year. The couple announced the good news on Instagram with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and others congratulated the couple on becoming parents.

Later, Vicky opened up for the first time about being a father in an interview with GQ India. “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time came, I would be very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life,” Vicky said.

Vicky and Katrina first met at an award show. After quietly dating for a while, the couple made it official when they tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara.