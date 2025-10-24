After Salman Khan, Abhinav Kashyap now targets Aamir Khan, calls him ‘chalaak lomdi’ who manipulates industry big-wigs

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, known for directing Dabangg and for his past clashes with the Salman Khan family, has once again stirred controversy, this time by taking direct aim at Aamir Khan. In a recent explosive interview, Abhinav accused the actor of being "sabse chalaak lomdi (the most cunning fox)” in the Hindi film industry and claimed that Aamir often manipulates filmmakers and colleagues to maintain control over his projects. (Also read: Abhinav Kashyap reignites feud with Arbaaz Khan, claims latter opposed Malaika Arora's appearance in Munni Badnaam) Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap alleged that Aamir Khan manipulates filmmakers and colleagues to control projects and drains collaborators' creativity in a new interview.

Abhinav says Aamir is manipulative

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav alleged, “He's the most cunning fox. He's even shorter than Salman. But what a manipulative man he is, and the most clever thief. I mean, the story about Amol Gupta (Amol Gupte). I probably told you last time that he started the trend of dominating and manipulating directors, and his associates followed suit. Aamir Khan does just that. He finds weaknesses by seducing important people, throwing parties, indulging in debauchery, drinking alcohol, and feeding them food. He takes 25 takes of something; his first and last takes are the same. He doesn’t understand acting, and there’s not even that much difference in his performance.”

The Dabangg director went on to suggest that Aamir “drains out” his collaborators by being excessively involved in every aspect of filmmaking, from shooting to editing. Abhinav added that the actor is“anal” about perfectionism.

Abhinav also claimed that Aamir has “trapped” some of Bollywood’s most respected creative minds. “He’s manipulated me a lot in his ad films and works through very powerful people. He’s trapped some of the industry’s most prominent intellectuals, including Prasoon Joshi and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. I respect them a lot, but I don’t know what hold he has over them,” he alleged.

Abhinav's controversy with Salman

Abhinav’s remarks come shortly after his public fallout with Salman Khan and the Dabangg franchise, reigniting discussions around his strained relationships within Bollywood. His unfiltered comments have divided audiences, while some see them as bold industry truths, others view them as yet another chapter in the filmmaker’s long-running feud with top stars.