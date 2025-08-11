Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara to premiere on OTT on this date, reveals YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma

After enjoying an impressive run at the box office, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic drama Saiyaara is now gearing up for its digital debut. While the film continues to perform well in theatres, the makers have reportedly locked in a date for its OTT release. According to a recent post shared by YRF's casting director, Shanoo Sharma, Saiyaara will begin streaming on Netflix on September 12. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in a still from Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

Though an official confirmation from Yash Raj Films is still awaited, YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma added fuel to the speculation by resharing a report on her Instagram stories, which claims the movie will indeed arrive on Netflix next month.

A screengrab of Shanoo Sharma's Instagram Story.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Shanoo Sharma shared insights into Ahaan Panday’s early training under the YRF banner. She revealed that both Ahaan and Sharvari (who debuted in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021) underwent intense acting workshops before their respective debuts.

“The first three years went into training. We trained, and we trained. Sharvari was also on that bandwagon. We got them to do improvisations and scenes—over and over again. I was training them personally.”

She also revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when everything slowed down, Ahaan didn’t sit idle. He joined the production team of The Railway Men as an Assistant Director, gaining valuable on-ground experience before stepping into the spotlight with Saiyaara.

Saiyaara smashing box-office

Saiyaara has turned out to be a blockbuster, earning around ₹517 crore worldwide. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the romantic drama has struck a chord with audiences across age groups, thanks to its heartfelt storytelling and fresh performances.

Domestically, the film has collected approximately ₹373 crore, while overseas markets have contributed around ₹144 crore—making it one of the biggest hits of the year. The strong word of mouth and youth appeal have kept the film running steadily at the box office.