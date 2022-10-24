Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan attend Diwali party, Siddhant Chaturvedi blushes, smiles when teased about Navya. Watch

Actor-couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attended the Diwali party at Amrit Pal Bindra's home in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The couple was seen arriving together at the venue in several videos posted by the paparazzi on Instagram. For the occasion, Abhishek Bachchan opted for pink and white ethnic wear and Aishwarya wore a navy blue outfit. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan attends Diwali bash with Aryan Khan, Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif twin in black. Watch)

Filmmaker Karan Johar opted for a cream and golden outfit as he arrived at the party in his car. Nysa Devgan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, also attended the event with her friends including Orry. She wore a blue and pink lehenga with matching jewellery. Actor Bhumi Pednekar was also seen at the event for which she opted a silver lehenga.

For the occasion, Kiara opted for a navy blue and gold dress and wore matching jewellery. She also wished the paparazzi a happy Diwali and waved at them from inside her car. Her rumoured boyfriend-actor Sidharth Malhotra opted for a printed green ethnic wear as he arrived at the party. He also waved at the paparazzi.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi opted for a navy blue outfit for the occasion. He is currently rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. As he arrived, the paparazzi teased him saying 'saath mein aana chahiye tha (should have come together)'. Siddhant who was smiling and blushing, asked, "Kiske saath (With whom)?" Navya, who also attended the bash, wore a red outfit.

Siddhant will soon be seen with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot. Aishwarya was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan-1 which gathered positive responses from the audience.

Abhishek was last seen in the Netflix movie Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will next be seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher. Ghoomer is being helmed by R Balki. He will be also seen in the next season of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming thriller series Breathe: Into the Shadows.

