Aishwarya Rai is all smiles as she attends cousin's wedding with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. See pic

Abishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai together

On Sunday, a Reddit user shared a photo of Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya posing with their close family members for the camera. While Abhishek and Aishwarya stood together, flashing wide smiles, Aaradhya was seen sitting on the floor as they posed for the photograph. All of them sported a casual look, with Abhishek wearing a pink hoodie, Aishwarya dressed in a black kurta, and Aaradhya looking stylish in a white top and jeans.

Sharing the post, the Reddit user wrote, "I follow Shloka Shetty, who is Aishwarya’s maternal cousin. Shloka's brother recently got married, and Abhishek, Aish, and Aaradhya appeared in many pictures, just like a normal family."

Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2007, and they welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. Last year, rumours circulated that all was not well between them and that the couple had separated.

However, in December 2024, they came together for Aaradhya's annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, subtly quashing the divorce rumours. They were both seen recording Aaradhya's performance. In January, the trio was also spotted at the airport, returning from their New Year vacation.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Abhishek was last seen in Remo D'Souza's dance drama Be Happy, which earned him praise. He will next be seen in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. Additionally, he is reportedly set to play the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The action drama is set to go on floors this year.

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also featured Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles and became a massive success at the box office. The actor is yet to announce her next project.