Aishwarya Rai makes sure to pose with fans after red carpet appearance at Cannes, wins the internet: ‘No one like her’

Another elderly fan came next and Aishwarya promptly responded, “I promised her!” She held the actor's hand and told her that she is the best in the world. Aishwarya reacted with gratitude and then walked away. Take a look:

Now a new video has emerged on social media, where Aishwarya was seen taking out some time to interact and click pictures with ardent fans. The actor was seen making her way inside the hotel premises, surrounded by security and photographers. However, several fans had lined up to click pictures with their favourite actor. One young fan came up to her and Aishwarya stood beside to pose for a picture. As she was leaving, the actor told, “God bless! Take care!”

Aishwarya Rai finally made her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on the second-last day of this year's edition, walking the red carpet in a sculptural blue gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. Aishwarya, who has represented L'Oreal Paris at Cannes since 2003 as a global brand ambassador, on Friday greeted waiting photographers with a namaste and posed alongside fellow ambassador and actor Eva Longoria on the red carpet.

How fans reacted Fans loved Aishwarya's gesture towards the fans and commented on the post. One said, “When Aishwarya said.... “I'm promised her... let her take a picture with me… she is the sweetest!” A second fan commented, ”Years will pass, Cannes will see countless stars, but some queens aren't remembered for a look; they become part of the legacy itself. And Aishwarya Rai remains that legacy."

Meanwhile, another fan recalled the precious memory of meeting her in-person, and wrote: “The way she handles her fans has always been on point. I will remember the day I met her in NZ she came down from her hotel, causal but all class knowing we were waiting, hugged us all and spent time speaking to us in Tamil, signed our DVDs, took photos and even as her security team tried to rush her along she stopped them and said she wasn’t going to leave till we were happy. There will never be another global icon like her. She is Aishwarya Rai for a reason.”

For her second look, Aishwarya wore a blush-pink gown with a cape and bejewelled flowers from the Azerbaijan-based luxury fashion house, Sophie Couture. She stepped out in the French Riviera late at night to attend an event hosted by L'Oréal with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.