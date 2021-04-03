Ajay Devgn's fans touch his feet at actor's birthday celebrations, watch his reaction

Actor Ajay Devgn received a cake from his fans on Friday, his 52nd birthday, but refused to cut it. The fans also touched his feet, which the actor did not seem comfortable with.

Ajay was seen in a black T-shirt and black jeans, wearing protective eye gear but without any face mask. He was surrounded by fans who touched his feet and wished him on his birthday. His team even asked them not to touch the actor's feet but all Ajay could say was 'bas bas' (that's enough).





The fans then brought out a chocolate cake and sang the birthday song for him with the paparazzi. Ajay refused to cut the cake and asked another person, who was also celebrating his birthday on Friday, to cut it instead.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ajay revealed the reason why he doesn't like to cut cakes on his birthday. "I’m not a birthday person at all. I’m shy, or you can call me—private. I don’t even cut a cake! Of course, cakes are cut in office, at the shoot and in my home. But I usually get my children or my nephews to do it," he said.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna holds Nitara's hand as they embark on weekend getaway. See pics of her customised hat

"I’m going to be 52 this year. And, it’s hard to say—I get excited about a birthday. However, it’s a truly special day because the family has a small celebration. With the Covid-19 pandemic things are even more restricted. I know my mother and my wife will make it special by inviting my sisters, their families and cousins over. It’s a template we follow on the birthdays of all family members. The fan clubs do their own form of celebration. I must say, it is a day to say thank you to everyone, especially fans and well-wishers because good-wishes are something you can’t get enough of," he added.

Ajay will soon be seen in a host of projects. He has SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan, May Day and Bhuj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON