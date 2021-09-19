Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: I don’t live with any fear of people

With every passing year, we tend to learn something. For actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, it’s the year of taking a step towards embracing her “loud” self and finally letting go of the fear of getting judged, which she says has taught her the true meaning of life. The actor who turned 28 on September 18 is glad that she is becoming wiser every passing year.

“Over these years, I’ve learnt to embrace my true self, including the insecurities, 100 percent. I have a very loud personality, in general. I was someone who used to get cautious if anyone said anything about me, I used to be, ‘Oh my God’. I’m someone who talks or laughs loudly,” says Kapoor, adding, “I’ve realised that it’s important for you to be you, and just get over the fear of people.”

Kapoor, who made her acting debut with the web film Guilty last year, asserts that there’s just no way to live otherwise. “People who don’t like you, will not like you even when you do something which is the best. So, it’s better you do what pleases you,” she adds.

This is her second birthday amid the pandemic, and she celebrated it in London, with her friends. “It was my best friend’s birthday last week, so I decided to come here. London is my favourite city. After wrapping up my work, I just took a flight to the city. And I plan to do nothing here. I’m actually not doing anything here, not even shopping. I’m just chilling, walking in a park and picking up coffee. Earlier, I was doing nothing in Mumbai and now I’m doing nothing in London,” quips the actor.

However, she admits that travel amid the ongoing pandemic wasn’t easy for her and it came with lots of tests and having a mask on throughout the flight.

“I was telling my friends that even though we’re here, the looming fear of the virus is there, and so is quarantine. So, things aren’t at all okay and normal,” says the actor, hoping that she’ll finally get her first big screen release next year.