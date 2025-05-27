Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recalls 'sitting at home for 8 months' after her debut with Guilty: ‘It took me a year to recover’

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film Guilty. However, soon after that, the pandemic took over the country. In an interview with Free Press Journal, Akansha recalled how she had no work for eight months after her debut and how her life went 'kaput'. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt has a sweet response to BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's old audition tape from 2014) Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recalls having no work after Gulity.

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor talks about no work after Bollywood debut

Akansha recounted how she sat at home for months due to Covid, and said, "Guilty released on 6 March 2020, and just nine days later, the country went into lockdown. My whole life, which had moulded itself around that one big moment, went kaput. I ended up sitting at home for the next eight months. During those initial days, I was getting calls for meetings, new projects, and even another film with the same production house. But suddenly, everything went silent. It took me a year to recover from that."

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on self-doubts

She revealed that she has now become more conscious about her choices and wants to do quality work that creates an impact, rather than just being one of 18 actors standing in a frame. She further spoke about the pain of being in front of the camera, and said, “I’ll send a voice note and immediately think, ‘I can’t stand my own voice.’ I obsess over the smallest things, like why my hand was positioned a certain way in a scene. My sister tells me, ‘No one will notice,’ but I just can’t let it go. This is the pain of being in front of the camera. It’s the nature of the medium. But I wouldn’t have it any other way. I just hope to find a better balance and not be so harsh on myself."

Meanwhile, Akansha is currently seen in the show Gram Chikitsalay, which revolves around the story of a young, idealistic, and brilliant Dr Prabhat, who takes charge of a neglected Primary Health Centre in a North Indian village, hoping to bring about much-needed changes — only to realise it is he who will have to change before anything else. Helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the show also stars Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Garima Vikrant Singh, and others in key roles. It is available to watch on Prime Video.