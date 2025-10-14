Akshay Kumar on lessons he wants to teach daughter Nitara about money: 'Peace of mind matters more'

Akshay Kumar recently shared insights into the lessons about money he wishes to pass on to his daughter, Nitara. Speaking at a press conference, the actor reflected on what truly matters in life, going beyond money, fame, and success. During a press conference, Akshay Kumar shares insights on teaching money values and stresses online safety for children.

Akshay talks about teaching about money management to Nitara

When asked if he plans to teach his daughter the importance of money, Akshay said he doesn’t believe it’s something that needs to be taught. “I don’t think I need to. Everyone understands the value of money in their own way. We all work for it, you, me, everyone here. That’s normal. I don’t have to teach anybody about money,” he said.

However, Akshay emphasised that while money is essential, peace of mind should always come first. “Everybody knows the importance of money. But what’s more important than money is peace of mind. That’s what I always go for. Yes, I work hard, I work for money, but if I have to choose between the two, I’ll always choose peace of mind over money,” he added, underscoring the value of mental well-being over material wealth.

The actor also recently talked about a disturbing cyber safety incident involving his daughter. Speaking at a cyber awareness programme in Mumbai, Akshay revealed that Nitara was once asked to send inappropriate pictures while playing an online video game with strangers. “She immediately switched it off and told my wife. These incidents show how urgently children need to be educated about online safety,” he said.

About Akshay's latest work

Married to Twinkle Khanna since 2001, Akshay shares two children, Aarav (23) and Nitara (13). On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 and had multiple releases this year, including Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Kannappa, and Housefull 5. His next big release, Welcome to the Jungle, is set to hit theatres in December this year.