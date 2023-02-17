Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan MUA attacked by leopard in filmcity Mumbai, hospitalised for treatment

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's make up artist Shravan Vishwakarma was recently attacked by a leopard, as per a report. The 27-year-old was on his bike and had gone to drop his friend from the shoot when his bike collided with a leopard on his way back. He said his treatment is being taken care by the production house. Also read: Akshay Kumar thanks Tiger Shroff for challenging him on sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay and Tiger and has Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a prominent role. Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly a part of the film, which is currently being shot. Shravan is now being treated at a hospital, as per India Today.

Talking about the incident, the makeup artist told Aaj Tak, “I had come to drop my friend from the bike. It was a little further from the shoot location and a pig crossed the road. I thought of getting out of here quickly. As soon as I increased the speed of the bike, I saw that a leopard was running after the pig. My bike collided with the leopard. After that, all I remember is that I fell from the bike and the leopard was roaming around me, then I don't remember anything. I had been unconscious. Later people probably came and took me to the doctor.”

Meanwhile, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of All India Cine Workers (AICWA) urged government to take serious measures. He told the news channel, "Realising the seriousness of the matter, I have also tagged the Chief Minister and told them that such an incident has happened many times. As the President of All India Cine Workers, I demand to know who will guarantee the safety from the leopard that comes again and again in Film City, where thousands of shoots take place. I want the government to pay attention to this matter. Filmcity has been built on three hundred acres. If you visit here at night, there is no facility of even street lights. There is a lack of lights and because of which accidents are happening continuously. The matter is near the helipad area, where the shooting of Akshay's film was going on.”

Recently, Akshay shared a video from film sets and thanked Tiger. They played volleyball with their team members in the video. Sharing the video, the actor said, "Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger (I am feeling good while working with you on this film). We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate. So, thank you @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring me, challenging me and making me feel joyful in my zone. You and the whole team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have all my love and blessings."

