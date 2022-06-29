Raksha Bandhan song Tere Saath Hoon Main: Akshay Kumar shows the tender bond between brother and sister. Watch

The first song of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Raksha Bandhan was released on Wednesday. Akshay took to his social media handles on Wednesday afternoon to share the song’s video. The film sees the actor in the role of the older brother of four sisters. The Aanand L Rai film is a social comedy about dowry and weddings. The song Tere Saath Hoon Main focuses on what a brother goes through when his sister is getting married. Also read: Raksha Bandhan trailer: Akshay Kumar is looking to marry off his four sisters

Akshay shared the song on Twitter, writing, “Siblings never walk through life alone as they have a brother or sister, holding their hand. Celebrate this beautiful bond with our song, #TereSaathHoonMain from #RakshaBandhan out now!”

The song opens with a voice-over of Akshay’s character talking to one of his sisters, where he tells her how their mother would always say that Mahadev himself comes down to Earth to get daughters married. We then see Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar making preparations for one of his sister’s wedding. The house is decked-up and Akshay is participating in the haldi rituals with his sisters. He goes on to apply mehndi on the feet of his sister as he is getting ready for her wedding.

The bride faints due to anxiety as the baraat nears the venue, when Akshay picks his sister up in his arms and carries her to the mandap. The lyrics of the song are from the perspective of a brother getting his sister married and talk about flashbacks from their childhood days to now, when they have responsibilities. The song has been sung by Nihal Tauro and composed by Himesh Reshammiya with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film also stars Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth in prominent roles. Raksha Bandhan is all set to release on August 11.

