Akshay Kumar shares throwback pic with sister Alka on Raksha Bandhan: 'I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you'

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture with his sister Alka Hiranandani on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He called her his 'go to person' when he is in a dilemma.

Sharing it, he wrote, "My go to person when I’m in a dilemma, someone who’s always stood by my side, corrected me when I’m wrong, happiest for my achievements. The most selfless person I know, my sister Alka I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you. #HappyRakshaBandhan."

The picture showed Akshay, sitting next to Alka and her feeding him. Both are engrossed reading a book, perhaps a script. A little child is seen sitting on Alka's lap.

Alka stays away from limelight but she is now associated with Akshay's upcoming project - Raksha Bandhan. It is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka and director Aanand L Rai.

As Akshay Kumar began the shoot of his film this June, he shared a picture from the sets and dedicated the film to his sister. Sharing it, he wrote, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes."

Akshay was recently seen in the film BellBottom. The Hindustan Times review of the film said, "Based on or inspired by true events, BellBottom is the third such film--after Shershaah and Bhuj: The Pride of India--to release over just one week. And BellBottom only takes it a notch higher with its well-researched script, effective screenplay and impactful storytelling without an iota of jingoism that tends to leave a bad taste for most movie lovers."