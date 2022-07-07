Alaya F says she doesn't want to get cosmetic surgery ‘ever’: 'I don't have the guts to do it'

During an Ask Me Anything round on Instagram recently, an Alaya F fan complimented her by calling her ‘beautiful’ and asked if she had undergone cosmetic surgery. Alaya said that she doesn't have the guts to do it and she will never get it done. Alaya made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman. Also Read: Alaya F opens up about her struggle with PCOS: 'It gets so easy to hate your body and call yourself fat'

On Instagram, a fan asked Alaya, “You are so beautiful. Have you undergone cosmetic surgery?” To which Alaya replied, “Thank you and no I haven't. I have thought about it but I realised that I don't have the guts to do it. Also, I think I will thank myself later on in life if I don't. So yeah, I don't plan on it and I don't think I ever will.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about her upcoming projects, Alaya said, “All of my films have been shot and completed. I would love them to come out but I guess everything comes out when the time is better. There are so many releases and everything has to find its correct time slot to be out. The people I am working with are wonderful, they know what they are doing. It is something I am not stressed about. I am excited for people to see me onscreen after such a long time.”

Alaya won the award Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her film Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Alaya will star next in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller U Turn. The film was also remade in Telugu in 2018, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the main role. The film also has a Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil version.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON