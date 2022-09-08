Alia Bhatt changes into casuals, Ranbir Kapoor says his back hurts after returning from Brahmastra Delhi event

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been travelling extensively for the promotions of their film Brahmastra. After travelling to Ujjain, the two headed to Delhi for the film's promotions. They were spotted at the airport upon their return from the capital late Wednesday evening. Also read: After not being allowed inside Ujjain temple, Alia Bhatt denies it's a negative climate to release Brahmastra

Alia, who had worn a white top, blue denims and a lavender blazer for the Delhi event, changed to comfortable black tee-pyjamas and slippers to travel back home. Ranbir Kapoor was in a brown turtle neck tee and matching pants which he had also worn at the event. The two were spotted at the airport, walking hand in hand towards their car. In the video shot by paparazzi, Ranbir also said that his back was hurting after the flight.

Alia is expecting her first child and has been travelling along with Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji across the country for the film promotions. Earlier, the trio had travelled to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain where Ranbir and Alia were reportedly stopped from entering the temple by some Bajrang Dal activists over Ranbir's alleged remarks on eating beef in the past.

Ayan denied the same at the Delhi event. Giving a clarification on the Ujjain episode, he said, “Honestly, till the end they were very keen but when we reached there and we heard about this, I felt a little bit that I will go alone. I had gone to seek blessings and energy for my film. The blessing is for everybody. I didn't want to take Alia because of her present condition. Honestly when I went, I felt that they could have also gone and did their ‘darshans’. That is on me.”

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It is finally set to release in theatres this Friday after several delays. The film is a first in Ayan's Astraverse trilogy and a joint production of Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

