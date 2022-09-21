Kareena Kapoor birthday: Alia Bhatt cuddles with sis-in-law in unseen pic from wedding, Sara Ali Khan wishes stepmom

Actor Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 42nd birthday on Wednesday and her relatives are all celebrating with her. Alia Bhatt, who recently married Kareena's cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor, shared a picture from her wedding, which showed her with Kareena. Kareena wore a pink dress and Alia wore a colourful one but the colours were masked by the black and white filter on the photo. Both of them sat on a sofa with Kareena giving Alia a light cuddle. (Also read: Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: See her best family pics)

“Happy birthday my eternal favourite superstar," Alia Bhatt captioned her post on Instagram Stories. Kareena's stepdaughter Sara Ali Khan also shared a similar wish. Sharing a throwback photo that also featured Sara's dad Saif Ali Khan and her half-brother Jeh with Kareena, Sara wrote, “Happiest birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan. Wish you all the love, luck, laughter and happiness, cake today. Hope you have the best year ahead."

Karisma Kapoor also shared a throwback picture to wish Kareena. “To the bestest sister and my best friend. Happiest birthday. Always twinning and winning. #happybirthday,” she wrote. Kareena replied, “Tim and Jeh baba same same. Love youuuuuuu.”

Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan's wishes.

Her cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sent warm wishes. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a picture on her story which she captioned, "Happy happiest bday darling bebo #beautifulinsideout." In the picture, Riddhima could be seen standing next to Kareena and her aunt Reema Jain.

Kareena is known for her spectacular performances in films like Kurbaan, Heroine, Jab We Met and many more. From romantic to action thriller, the 41-year-old actor has proven her worth in every genre and is among one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood.

Kareena got married to actor Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple has worked together in LOC Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006) and but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other.

Kareena has recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She is also a part of director Hansal Mehta's next film.

