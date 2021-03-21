Alia Bhatt is the perfect bridesmaid as she admires mehendi, shakes a leg in new pics from BFF Rhea's royal wedding
- Alia Bhatt was the perfect bridesmaid at her friend Rhea Chatterjee's wedding. See new pictures of the actor dancing and having a ball with the bride squad.
New pictures of Alia Bhatt from her friend Rhea Chatterjee's recent wedding, have been shared online. Alia had attended the Jaipur wedding earlier this month and had shared some pictures of the festivities on her social media accounts.
Several fan accounts on Sunday shared photos and videos from the wedding venue, including clips from what appears to be Rhea's wedding video. Some pictures showed Alia applying mehendi on the bride's hands, while others showed her taking to the stage with the bridesmaids and shaking a leg. Reels & Frames, the company behind Rhea's wedding photography, also posted some images.
Previously, videos of Alia and her fellow bridesmaids dancing to popular Bollywood songs on stage had been shared online. "We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves," Alia had captioned a post from the wedding earlier this month. Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had shared pictures from the wedding celebrations on her account as well.
Much has also been said about Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's possible wedding. Ranbir in an interview last year said that they would've tied the knot already had it not been for the pandemic, and that getting married was a milestone that he wanted to check off very soon.
Also read: Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan share inside pics from friend's royal Rajasthani wedding. See here
Fans were delighted recently when an advertisement featuring Alia as a bride was released. The actor was joined in the ad film by Thappad actor Pavail Gulati.
Alia has several films in the pipeline, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. She recently announced her production venture, Darlings.
Mira channels Supriya Pathak’s Hansa to comment on Covid 19 scenario
- Mira Rajput has shared a funny post about how people talk to strangers in a mask, taking cues from Supriya Pathak's dialogue from the latter's show Khichdi. Supriya is Shahid Kapoor's step mom.
Malavika Mohanan: Being an actor is a full time job today but I will never get used to it
Urmila Matondkar: I was supposed to start work on my web show, but Covid postponed it
Sidharth Malhotra: No one questions you when things are going correctly and movies work well
Ranveer Singh channels the Men in Black vibe in latest pics, see here
- Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from a sports field. The actor was dress in an all-black ensemble.
Harman ties the knot with Sasha, Shilpa shares glimpse of his gurudwara wedding
- Harman Baweja married his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an Anand Karaj ceremony on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty shared a video from the gurudwara wedding.
Shilpa gushes over husband Raj's power-packed performance at Harman's sangeet
- Actor Shilpa Shetty applauded husband Raj Kundra's performance at the sangeet ceremony of Harman Baweja. Harman and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married in Kolkata.
Rani Mukerji announces new film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway on birthday
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her most memorable travel memory featuring her mom Sridevi
- Janhvi Kapoor conducted an AMA session with fans where she took questions about her travels with family, beauty secrets and favourite co-star. See them here.
Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini
- Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap, has shared an Instagram post, apparently taking a dig at the 'ripped jeans' controversy.
When Emraan Hashmi spoke about wife Parveen's reaction to his intimate scene
- Actor Emraan Hashmi has always kept his personal and professional lives far apart from each other. He was seen recently in Mumbai Saga, and will soon be seen in Chehre.
When Parineeti Chopra said 'Priyanka Chopra is not my role model'
- Parineeti Chopra was introduced to the country as Priyanka Chopra's cousin, but did you know that she once said that she doesn't think of Priyanka as her 'role model', and that when she came to Mumbai, she 'didn't know anyone'.
Emraan's son loves the paparazzi but is having second thoughts about acting
- Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan has mostly been away from the media spotlight. The actor revealed the reason behind it and talked about the possibilities of seeing him on the big screen in the future.
Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to
- Ludo actor Pearle Maaney has shared the first picture of her baby daughter, who was born on Saturday. She wrote in her caption that she was advised not to post the baby's picture, but is doing so anyway.
Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'free box office results' ahead of Chehre's release
- Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. Taking to his blog, he thanked fans, shared his thoughts on box office, the coronavirus vaccine and more.