Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra shower love on new mom Deepika Padukone as she announces birth of baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially become parents! The couple confirmed that they became parents to a baby girl on Sunday, September 8. The actor couple took to their Instagram handles in a joint post to share the news. In no time, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra rushed to the comments section of the post and wished the couple. (Also read: As Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl, fans suggest these beautiful names for her) Deepika Padukone received a lot of love from Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra after she announced the birth of her daughter.

Alia and Priyanka congratulate Deepika-Ranveer

Alia Bhatt showered love on Deepika with a bunch of emoticons, which included red hearts, and congratulatory face. Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer's Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra also commented on the post, saying, “Congratulations (red heart emoticons).”

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kaporo and Priyanka Chopra commented on Ranveer-Deepika's post,

Kareena Kapoor also commented on the post, wishing the new parents. “Congratulations mommy and daddy (red heart emoticons) from saifu and Beboo… God bless the little angel.”

More details

Deepika and Ranveer's baby was reportedly born at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. The two took to Instagram and posted an image without a caption. The image had a white background and simply read, “Welcome baby girl! 8.9.2024, Deepika & Ranveer.” Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. She played a pregnant test subject called SU-M80 aka Sumathi in the Nag Ashwin film, which went on to become a blockbuster. The actor was also pregnant while shooting the climax scene in the film.

She and Ranveer will be next seen in Singham Again, which is set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars actors Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.