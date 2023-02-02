Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release postponed; Karan Johar reveals new date

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's release has been postponed by exactly three months. Earlier the Karan Johar-directorial was scheduled to be released on April 28, 2023. However, the film's cast and crew took to Instagram on Thursday to announce Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's new release date – July 28, 2023. The film was earlier supposed to be released in February 2023. Also read: Karan Johar wishes Dharmendra on birthday with stills from Rocky aur Rani sets

Both Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shared Instagram posts announcing the new date for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's release. While Alia wrote in her caption, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani... releasing July 28, 2023. See you at the movie," Ranveer shared the announcement with a caption that read, 'Kyunki (because) it’s all about loving your family!" They shared a poster of the film's name with 'save the date' written on it. Several celebs, including actor Janhvi Kapoor and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented on their posts, and many fans left comments like 'can't wait' and 'excited'.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which featured Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing his excitement about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan wrote on Instagram on Thursday, "They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (the fruit of patience is sweet)’, so to increase the mithaas (sweetness) of this incredibly special story – we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar (Rocky and Rani's families are gearing up for a unique love story)!"

Along with Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. This is the first time that Karan is directing Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. As per reports, Shabana will be playing the role of Alia’s grandmother, while Jaya will be seen as Ranveer's grandma.

Last year, talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan had announced the release date in a long statement he posted on Instagram, writing, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It's that time again – to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love and entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023.”

