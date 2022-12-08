Karan Johar wishes Dharmendra on birthday with stills from Rocky aur Rani sets: 'It's been a privilege to direct you'

Filmmaker Karan Johar wished Dharmendra on his 87th birthday with new stills of the veteran actor from the sets of their upcoming film Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Karan posted several pictures also featuring himself. (Also Read | Hema Malini feeds Dharmendra cake, poses with him as they celebrate his birthday with daughters)

In the first photo, Dharmendra wore a maroon sweater and a scarf as he smiled while standing in a room. The actor was seen smiling and walking outdoors in the next picture. He wore a black coat and a scarf as he looked ahead of him. The last photo featured Dharmendra sitting in a wheelchair as Karan sat in front of him.

Sharing the pictures, Karan captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to a megastar with the kindest heart and the warmest aura… it's been an honour, pleasure and privilege to direct you Dharamji…. @aapkadharam … you are a blessing to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani." Director and choreographer Farah Khan commented, "Most handsome hero everr."

Dharmendra clocked his birthday with his wife, actor Hema Malini. Earlier in the day, she posted photos with Dharmendra on Twitter. Hema wrote, "Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life."

Later, Hema also posted several photos giving a glimpse inside his birthday party with daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. She fed him a piece of cake in one of the photos. The family also posed together for pictures. Sharing the post, Hema wrote, "Birthday celebrations today - at home."

Dharmendra will be next seen in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Helmed by Karan, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Dharmendra will also be seen in director Anil Sharma's next Apne 2 opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol. Apart from that, he also has director Sriram Raghvan's next Ikkis along with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

