Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after death of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor
- Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted returning to Mumbai, a few hours after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor, died of a cardiac arrest.
Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport on Tuesday, hours after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor, died of a cardiac arrest. Alia had been vacationing in the Maldives with her sister Shaheen, and her friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.
On Tuesday, photos and videos of Alia, arriving in Mumbai, were shared online. She wore a blue T-shirt and denim shorts. Alia had a mask on, as well as sunglasses, as she walked towards her car, holding a tote bag.
Earlier in the day, Ranbir was photographed arriving at the Kapoor family bungalow in Chembur, along with his mother, Neetu. The family has congregated after the death of Rajiv, the son of late Raj Kapoor and brother of late Rishi Kapoor.
Rajiv, best known for the 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, had stepped away from acting many decades ago.
Alia had been sharing regular social media updates from the Maldives. Earlier on Tuesday, she'd taken to Instagram and posted a picture with Akansha and Anushka Ranjan. She'd captioned it, "Heal, learn, grow, love."
Also read: When Rajiv Kapoor spoke about why his career never took off: 'They tried to project me like Shammi Kapoor'
Ranbir and Alia spent the lockdown together, and it was recently reported that she had purchased a property in the same apartment complex as Ranbir. They will be seen on the big screen for the first time in director Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Kapoor funeral: Ranbir, Randhir lead last rites; Shah Rukh, Alia join in
- Members of the Kapoor family gathered on Tuesday for the last rites of Rajiv Kapoor, who died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 58. Kareena, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor, along with brothers Armaan and Aadar Jain were spotted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Triggered by fake horse video, Kangana claims she's better at stunts than Cruise
- Actor Kangana Ranaut, hours after comparing herself to Meryl Streep, has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka recalls director telling her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song
- Actor Priyanka Chopra, in her memoir Unfinished, has recalled an incident that forced her to quit a film, when the director demeaned her during the shoot for a seductive song sequence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ira Khan talks about her depression, how she coped with it at cousin's wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after death of boyfriend Ranbir's uncle, Rajiv
- Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted returning to Mumbai, a few hours after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor, died of a cardiac arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashutosh heartbroken Rajiv couldn't watch his own last film Toolsidas Junior
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Rajiv Kapoor spoke about why his career never took off
- In a 2016 interview, Rajiv Kapoor had spoken about why his career never took off, like those of his illustrious family members.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa shares narcissism checklist after Kangana praises herself: 'They will lie'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia, SRK join Kapoor family as they congregate post Rajiv Kapoor's death
- Members of the Kapoor family -- Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Neetu, Randhir, Babita -- were spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday, congregating at the family bungalow in Chembur. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan were also spotted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RIP Rajiv Kapoor: He was best known for his work in Ram Teri Ganga Maili
- Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, breathed his last on Tuesday. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka's book features unseen pics of 'griha pravesh' with Nick and more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, industry pays tribute to 'Chimpu uncle', see messages
- Members of the film industry paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday at the age of 58.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink, shares new pics from Maldives holiday with BFFs
- Alia Bhatt shared a new picture from her Maldives holiday with her girl gang. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan
- Actor Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan. This is the question she wanted to ask her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, Neetu Kapoor pays tribute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox