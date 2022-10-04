Alia Bhatt rushes home as she returns from Singapore in loose dress and mask after receiving award. Watch

Alia Bhatt returned home from Singapore after receiving the Time100 award and delivering a speech which instantly went viral on the internet. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport Monday night in a loose dress and mules and wore a mask for safety. She seemed to be in a hurry and waved to the paparazzi briefly before getting into her car. Also read: Alia Bhatt aces pregnancy glam at awards event, cradles baby bump in pretty outfit

Her fans have liked her comfortable fashion choices during pregnancy and the actor too has announced the launch of her maternity line. As a paparazzo account shared a video of her arrival at the airport, her fans praised her airport look in the comments section. A fan wrote, “So cute. Very beautiful Alia dear.” Another commented, “Strong person...hats off.”

Alia has been constantly on the go during her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with husband and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. She accompanied Ranbir to promotional events across the country. On Sunday, she attended the Times100 awards in Singapore.

She said in her speech, "Tonight, I want to take a moment with you all to celebrate my flaws along with my strengths. For example, I'm terrible at spelling. Like, really bad. But I do know what to say to someone who's vulnerable. I have no sense of geography. Zero. I do not get directions. But I have a deep sense of respect and regard for different cultures. My general knowledge is widely known to be weak. But my emotional intelligence is something that I've worked really hard to cultivate. I have a tendency to be hard on myself with regards to my weight and my appearance. But I never say no to French fries because, you know, YOLO (You only live once)."

After delivering her speech, she concluded saying, "And lastly, when it comes to making an impact, I hope I can continue to do so in whatever way possible. But for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me--me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me throughout this speech. Thank you so much."

