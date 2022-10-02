Alia Bhatt aces pregnancy glam at awards event, cradles baby bump in pretty outfit. See pics

Alia Bhatt attended the Time100 event in Singapore on Sunday and shared a bunch of photos from the same on Instagram. The photos show Alia posing with her award and cradling her baby bump in a bronze-colour gown.

Alia, who is expecting her first baby with husband Ranbir Kapoor was seen cradling her baby bump in the flowy dress. Fans tried to click selfies with her and Alia happily obliged. She was also seen on stage, collecting her award. On her post, Karan Johar left heart emojis while fans left compliments in the comments section. One person wrote, “You are looking beautiful." Another wrote, “Million-dollar smile," wrote someone else.

Alia recently launched her maternity wear brand. Announcing it, she wrote in a post on social media, "It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful," she said. She said that she added elastic to her favourite jeans and designed shirts that she didn't have to share with Ranbir. She also wore flowy dresses to avoid 'any unwanted belly touching'. Alia shared the post with a heart hands emoji. She also shared a video, giving a sneak peek at all the designs.

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra, which has been successful at the box office. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also stars Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan. A second and a third part in the franchise are also in the works.

Her upcoming projects include Kara Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also has Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON