IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt shares a stunning no-makeup selfie, is that Ranbir Kapoor’s jersey in the background?
A framed jersey was seen behind Alia Bhatt in a selfie posted by her.
A framed jersey was seen behind Alia Bhatt in a selfie posted by her.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares a stunning no-makeup selfie, is that Ranbir Kapoor’s jersey in the background?

A framed football jersey could be seen in the background of a selfie posted by Alia Bhatt. Fans wondered whether it belonged to Ranbir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:12 PM IST

Alia Bhatt not only looks amazing all glammed up but also when she ditches the makeup. She shared a stunning filter-free and no-makeup selfie, the 22nd picture in the camera roll of her phone, but it was something in the background that caught everyone’s attention.

Behind Alia, a framed football jersey with the number 8 on it hung on the wall. Her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, plays football and wears jerseys with the number 8 on them. This led fan clubs to speculate if Alia was indeed posing in front of a framed jersey of Ranbir’s.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.
Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.


Ranbir is a part of the All Stars Football Club, a celebrity football team which plays to raise money for charity. Other stars in the team include Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ishaan Khatter.

Last month, Ranbir and Alia were seen at a football match together. They cheered for Mumbai City FC in their match against Jamshedpur FC at the Indian Super League. Pictures of them at the stadium quickly went viral online.

Ranbir and Alia rang in the New Year in Ranthambore with their respective families. Their vacation came days after he said in an interview that they would have been married already, had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he told Rajeev Masand.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, which is their first film together. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, is the first instalment of a proposed fantasy trilogy. It has been delayed several times owing to heavy VFX work and now, the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to hit the theatres sometime this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt

Related Stories

Actor Deepika Padukone with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh at her birthday bash. Among those who attended were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.(Varinder Chawla)
Actor Deepika Padukone with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh at her birthday bash. Among those who attended were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Actor Deepika Padukone, who turned 35 on Tuesday, celebrated her birthday with close industry friends including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. Also making an appearance were Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.
READ FULL STORY
Ranbir Kapoor met Natalie Portman in New York a few years ago.
Ranbir Kapoor met Natalie Portman in New York a few years ago.
bollywood

When Ranbir Kapoor requested Hollywood star Natalie Portman for a picture, but she asked him to ‘get lost’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 06:32 PM IST
In an earlier appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he met Natalie Portman in New York and requested her for a picture, but she angrily asked him to ‘get lost’.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Anupam Kher poses with his mother.
Anupam Kher poses with his mother.
bollywood

Anupam Kher honours mother in emotional Humans of Bombay post, read here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Anupam Kher has spoken about his mother, and the sacrifices she made to ensure that her children could lead happy lives. Read the note here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter on Monday.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter on Monday.
bollywood

Take a peek inside Anushka-Virat's gift hamper, sent to paps requesting privacy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent a special gift hamper to the paparazzi, requesting privacy for their newborn daughter. Here's an unboxing video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neetu Chandra said she had been replaced in as many as six movies.
Neetu Chandra said she had been replaced in as many as six movies.
bollywood

Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she had signed Tanu Weds Manu, before Kangana Ranaut was brought in to replace her, on Madhavan's recommendation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Banerjee played the villain in Paatal Lok.
Abhishek Banerjee played the villain in Paatal Lok.
bollywood

Abhishek Banerjee: Soon there will be a bottleneck in the industry due to shoots

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The actor, who is waiting for four film releases this year, says shootings will gain momentum this year, and there will be too many shoots that might start together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in a still from the Girl on the Train teaser.
Parineeti Chopra in a still from the Girl on the Train teaser.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is a proud sister as Parineeti's Girl on the Train teaser debuts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra is excited to watch her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, in The Girl on the Train, which was given a release date on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhant Singh Rajput died in June 2020.
Suhant Singh Rajput died in June 2020.
bollywood

Sushant's 'fans' target comedian Daniel Fernandes for joking about his death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • Comedian Daniel Fernandes has issued a statement after he was targeted by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for making jokes about his death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohit Saraf appeared in Ludo.
Rohit Saraf appeared in Ludo.
bollywood

Rohit Saraf on Ludo’s success: You want assurance that motivates

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Actor Rohit Saraf says playing a character like Rahul that barely has any dialogues was challenging, so he was initially nervous and got comfortable only after the first schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is Sardar Udham Singh.
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is Sardar Udham Singh.
bollywood

Shoojit Sircar returns to social media: Wanted some sanity, had to get out

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says he did not miss out on anything while away from social media, rather he felt more relived and relaxed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan has completed 12 years in the industry.
Hina Khan has completed 12 years in the industry.
bollywood

Hina Khan completes 12 years as an actor: 'It has been overwhelming'

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Actor Hina Khan talks about completing 12 years as an actor, bagging an international award for her short film Lines, and future plans in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saiyami Kher was last seen in Unpaused.
Saiyami Kher was last seen in Unpaused.
bollywood

Saiyami Kher: After Mirzya didn’t work, filmmakers who'd signed me hired others

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Actor Saiyami Kher talks about the lean phase in her career post Mirzya, and how it took some time for it to stabilise again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman is seen in the recently released web series, an erotic period drama, Paurushpur.
Milind Soman is seen in the recently released web series, an erotic period drama, Paurushpur.
bollywood

Milind Soman: In 2021, I hope that I can resurrect my business and rehire people

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST
For actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, the impact of the pandemic hit harder as he his event management business came to a complete standstill causing job losses for many of his employees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012.
bollywood

Kareena shares major throwback pic with Saif, is envious of her old waistline

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor expressed envy for her old waistline in a major throwback picture from her courtship days with Saif Ali Khan. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A framed jersey was seen behind Alia Bhatt in a selfie posted by her.
A framed jersey was seen behind Alia Bhatt in a selfie posted by her.
bollywood

Alia shares a stunning no-makeup selfie, is that Ranbir’s jersey behind her?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:12 PM IST
A framed football jersey could be seen in the background of a selfie posted by Alia Bhatt. Fans wondered whether it belonged to Ranbir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot at the end of 2020.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot at the end of 2020.
bollywood

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are excited to celebrate first Lohri

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share her excitement about celebrating her first Lohri as a married woman. Check out new pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jiah Khan died in 2013.
Jiah Khan died in 2013.
bollywood

BBC documentary shines light on Jiah Khan's death, Sooraj defends himself

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi defended themselves in a new BBC Two documentary series about the death of Jiah Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP