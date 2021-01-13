Alia Bhatt shares a stunning no-makeup selfie, is that Ranbir Kapoor’s jersey in the background?
Alia Bhatt not only looks amazing all glammed up but also when she ditches the makeup. She shared a stunning filter-free and no-makeup selfie, the 22nd picture in the camera roll of her phone, but it was something in the background that caught everyone’s attention.
Behind Alia, a framed football jersey with the number 8 on it hung on the wall. Her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, plays football and wears jerseys with the number 8 on them. This led fan clubs to speculate if Alia was indeed posing in front of a framed jersey of Ranbir’s.
Ranbir is a part of the All Stars Football Club, a celebrity football team which plays to raise money for charity. Other stars in the team include Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ishaan Khatter.
Last month, Ranbir and Alia were seen at a football match together. They cheered for Mumbai City FC in their match against Jamshedpur FC at the Indian Super League. Pictures of them at the stadium quickly went viral online.
Ranbir and Alia rang in the New Year in Ranthambore with their respective families. Their vacation came days after he said in an interview that they would have been married already, had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he told Rajeev Masand.
Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, which is their first film together. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, is the first instalment of a proposed fantasy trilogy. It has been delayed several times owing to heavy VFX work and now, the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to hit the theatres sometime this year.
