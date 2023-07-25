Alia Bhatt shares video of her rehearsing Bangla lines before Kolkata event, Ranveer teases her ‘exam ke time bhool gai’

Alia Bhatt recently visited Kolkata along with Ranveer Singh for the promotion of their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia has now shared a video and several behind-the-scene pictures from the event, where she greeted fans in Bangla. She is seen dedicatedly rehearsing her Bangla lines before the event. However, she had forgetton the lines on stage, but after a few attempts and some support from Ranveer, she was finally able to greet fans in Bangla. Also read: Reddit compares Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh with Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit as Dhindhora Baje is synced to Dola Re Dola Alia Bhatt shared pictures and videos from Kolkata event.

Sharing the videos and pictures on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Rocky Aur Rani kii Kolkata kii kahaani (Rocky and Rani's Kolkata story). See you in 3 days!! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in cinemas this Friday."

Alia looked pretty in a pink and red saree paired with statement earrings. Ranveer was in an informal white shirt and black pants. The first video shows Alia sitting on a sofa and rehearsing her lines with the help of a tablet. It then shows a glimpse of the event, where Alia started speaking in Bangla, but stopped midway and said, “I forgot my lines, maine rehearse kiya tha (I had rehearsed).”

Making fun of her, Ranveer Singh said, "So cute yaar, tu homework karke aayi thi, exam ke time pe bhool gai (You had done your homework before coming, still you forgot your lines)." The video is followed by her stunning pictures, one of which shows her making a face.

Reactions to Alia's post

Commenting on her post, a fan wrote, “Soooo cuteeee.” Impressed by her Bangla speaking skills, another said, “Wow !!! Rani…(diamond emoji).” One more said, “You tried @aliaabhatt so cuteee.” A fan page of the actor wrote, “Respect button for Alia Bhatt.” A comment also read: “Her Bengali accent (smiley with three hearts and kiss emoji).”

Alia on why she forgot her lines

A video from the Kolkata event surfaced online and showed Alia forgetting her lines after the first few words of her Bangla speech. I am sorry. Main kal subah se I have been learning these lines aur yaha aake, aapka sara chehra dekh ke, laal rang dekh ke main bhool gai (I have been rehearsing these lines since yesterday morning but after seeing you all in red, I forgot everything) but I had been wanting you to greet you in Bengali so I have done it."

Alia and Ranveer flew to Kolkata on Monday when their new dance number Dhindora Baje Re was also unveiled. The song shows them in red, dancing their hearts out during Durga Puja celebrations. It is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi.

