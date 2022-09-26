Alia Bhatt thanks 'dearest' Shilpa Shetty for treating her to pizza, shares pic

Alia Bhatt got a yummy treat from Shilpa Shetty on Sunday. Shilpa sent the pregnant actor a pizza to satiate her cravings. Alia took to her Instagram Stories to share a note of thanks for her along with a picture of the semi-eaten pizza. Also read: Alia Bhatt shares first look of Hollywood film Heart of Stone

Alia wrote along with the picture, "Thank you my dearest @theshilpashetty for this yummy yummy pizza… best I have eaten!!!"

Alia Bhatt shared a note for Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram Stories.

Alia had a relaxing Sunday as she continued to promote Brahmastra across multiple locations even after its release. The film is her first theatrical outing with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has fared well at the box office with collections of ₹238 crore till now.

Alia recently shared the first look of her debut Hollywood project as well. Sharing the Heart of Stone video on Instagram, Alia wrote, “The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya…coming to Netflix in 2023 #Tudum.” It was revealed at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on the streaming platform’s YouTube channel.

Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot as CIA agent Rachel Stone along with Jamie Dornan and Alia. Alia is in the role of Keya Dhawan and is seen in the midst of some action sequences behind the scenes in the video.

For several weeks, Alia had been busy touring across the country with Ranbir and Ayan for the promotions of Brahmastra. On being asked about how some people have been reacting to her outgoing nature despite being pregnant, Ranbir had told NDTV, “I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is - I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously.”

