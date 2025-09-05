Alia Bhatt wants her next film to be one Raha can watch: 'I am leaning towards comedy'

After a decade of playing emotionally layered and often intense characters, Alia Bhatt is ready for a change, and it’s deeply personal. In a recent conversation with Grazia magazine, the actor revealed what’s been guiding her creative instincts lately: her daughter, Raha. Although no projects are confirmed, Alia is excited about upcoming films, including Alpha and Love & War, showcasing her diverse talent.

Alia is ready to switch genres for daughter Raha

Alia, known for her range across films such as Raazi, Dear Zindagi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, has never shied away from reinventing herself. But this time, the motivation is different: it’s about creating a cinematic world that her daughter can one day enjoy and laugh along with.

Alia admitted she hasn't made a film that Raha can watch, candidly expressing a desire that has been quietly growing within her. Now, with motherhood offering a new perspective, she’s feeling an unmistakable pull toward comedy. “The reason I’m being pulled towards a comedy is that I haven’t done one. You have to find something that’s inspiring you or pulling you towards it," she said.

While she hasn’t confirmed any new projects yet, Alia hinted that the wheels are already turning. “There is some exciting stuff, nothing I can fully talk about but let’s just say if I put my heart into it, I will land up going in that direction,” she said.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming project

Alia Bhatt has an exciting lineup of films that reflect both range and ambition. She will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, where she plays a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari Wagh.

Set within YRF’s expanding Spy Universe, the film promises to showcase Alia in a fierce and dynamic new avatar. She’s also teaming up once again with husband Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, a period romantic drama that also stars Vicky Kaushal.