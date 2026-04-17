Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt gets engaged to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra, actor says she is ‘currently weeping’

Shaheen Bhatt showed off her engagement ring while holding Ishaan close in the first picture. In another pic, she rested her head on Ishaan's shoulder. In the caption, she wrote, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.”

Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday react to post Alia shared the post of Shaheen on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Currently weeping (crying face emoticons).” Actor Parineeti Chopra commented on the post and wrote, “The Unbreakable Vow!” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Congos and bongos.” Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor also congratulated the couple. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday commented, “Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you (red heart emoticons) all the love and joy in the world.”

Exactly a year ago in April, Shaheen had made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra Instagram official. She kept her chin on Ishaan's shoulder as he clicked a selfie. The next photo showed Ishaan lying on the grass. Earlier last year, too, Shaheen had shared photos with Ishaan on Instagram but had not revealed his identity. The Kapoor and the Bhatt families took a trip to Thailand during the New Year. Taking to Instagram, Shaheen shared a bunch of pictures from the trip. In a photo, she posed next to Ishaan. They cuddled while on a cruise in another picture.

Shaheen was previously in a relationship with comedian Rohan Joshi. They parted ways a couple of years ago.