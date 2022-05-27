Allu Arjun poses with wife Sneha Reddy, son Ayaan in new pics from London trip

Actor Allu Arjun is on a family holiday in London. Before he begins work on the second part of Pushpa, the Telugu film actor was seen with his wife and children enjoying their trip to the historic city. Over the last few days, both Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy have been sharing a glimpse of their kid-friendly holiday on social media by posting pictures. Also Read: When Allu Arjun spoke about 'dignified' wife Sneha Reddy: 'Even at 2 AM in the club, there's nothing obscene about her'

Sneha on Thursday posted a few snaps from the trip on her Instagram Stories. One of the pictures featuring her husband and son Allu Ayaan was originally posted by Allu Arjun. The father and son both looked dapper in white, while Sneha posed in a printed top and white denim.

Sneha shares pic with husband Allu Arjun and their son.

On Wednesday, Arjun too shared pictures of his children from their ongoing trip. The first picture he shared was of his daughter Arha from their chartered flight. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote: “My angel in the sky (sic).”

Allu Arjun shares pic of his daughter.

In another picture, Arjun's kids Ayaan and Arha are seen standing outisde a shop in London. He captioned it, “Colourful sky.”

Allu Arjun shares pic of his children.

In his last film Pushpa, Arjun was seen playing a lorry-driver-cum-sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over Rs. 300 crore worldwide. The film minted over Rs. 100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone. Actor Rashmika Mandanna was seen playing a character called Srivalli in the film.

Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas in December 2022. Titled, Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part.

