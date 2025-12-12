Amaal Mallik sidesteps questions on Sachet–Parampara’s public apology demand as controversy intensifies

Composer Amaal Mallik has found himself in the midst of a growing storm after music duo Sachet–Parampara publicly accused him of falsely claiming credit for inspiring their hit Bekhayali and demanded a formal apology. Amaal, however, appeared to dodge the topic when confronted by the media, offering only a brief smile and a calm, ‘All the best’ before his team stepped in to block further questions. His quiet refusal to engage has only fuelled speculation as the dispute continues to escalate online. Sachet-Parampara demanded a public apology, asserting their work is original. Amaal's team deflected media inquiries, while the controversy escalates online, with legal action threatened if an apology is not issued.

Amaal ignores questions about Sachet-Parampara's allegations

A video currently circulating online shows Amaal being approached by a reporter for his reaction to the duo’s allegations. Before the reporter could complete the question, Amaal’s team quickly intervened, saying, “No, no, no…” The composer, however, responded with a polite smile and simply said, “All the best.”

What's the controversy about

The controversy began after Amaal claimed in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that Sachet–Parampara had used his tune as a reference for Kabir Singh’s chartbuster Bekhayali. He alleged that he had shared the melody with them via a WhatsApp message.

Sachet–Parampara refuted the claim in a detailed video on social media, stating that they had only ever received congratulatory messages from Amaal. They even released screenshots of their chat, which show Amaal praising their look and appreciating their song. The duo firmly stated, “Every melody, every arrangement, every lyric was done in those sessions. It is a completely original Sachet–Parampara composition.”

Calling Amaal’s comments “misleading,” they demanded a public apology, stressing that he was the one who made the matter public in the first place. The duo further warned that if he does not issue an apology, they will pursue legal action.

So far, Amaal Mallik and his team have not released any official statement. Notably, Amaal recently wrapped his journey on Bigg Boss 19, finishing in fifth place.