Ameesha Patel defends Virat Kohli after his like on German vlogger's Instagram pic goes viral: ‘Paap hai kya?’

Virat liked a photograph of German model Liz Laz, originally posted by photographer Advait, back in January. The post was shared with the caption, “Some golden hour shots."

Virat Kohli has once again caught attention for his ‘like’ on an Instagram post. Last time, his reaction to a post made by Avneet Kaur had also raised similar social media chatter. On Friday, he liked a picture of German vlogger Liz Laz. This observation by eagle-eyed fans on the platform went viral on the internet in no time. Now, actor Ameesha Patel has reacted to it.

How Ameesha reacted Ameesha was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, where she was asked to comment on this issue. Initially unaware, the actor wondered what was the issue when told about the ‘like’ scenario. She said, "Like karna kuch paap hai kya? Unki life, unka Instagram, unki marzi. Logon ko bas troll karna hi aata hai. Aur koi kaam dhanda hi nahi hai. Acchi baat hai kisi ke acche kaam ko like karna. Troll karna paap hai, kisi ko like karna nahi (Is liking something a sin? It’s his life, his Instagram, his choice. People only know how to troll; they have nothing better to do. It’s a good thing to appreciate someone’s good work by liking it. Trolling is the real wrongdoing, not liking someone)," she said.

Kohli's clarification on ‘liking’ Avneet Kaur post Last year, Kohli's like on Avneet's picture went viral on social media. As rumours swirled, many questioned the nature of the gesture, given Kohli’s high-profile public image and personal life. To put an end to the chatter, he later took to Instagram Stories, clarifying that the “like” was a technical glitch.

The cricketer wrote on his Instagram Stories, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

For Avneet, the accidental “like” turned into a golden opportunity. She gained over 1 million new followers and reportedly signed 12 new brand deals, which increased her brand value by 30%.

Virat has not commented on this matter. Notably, the cricketer has since unliked the post on Instagram.