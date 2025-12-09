Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Ameesha Patel says Akshaye Khanna has ‘blown the nation’ away with his performances in Dhurandhar, Chhaava

Santanu Das
Dec 09, 2025 06:53 pm IST

Akshaye Khanna is receiving wide praise for his turn in Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres on December 5.

Actor Akshaye Khanna is garnering a lot of praise for his performance in Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film was released in theatres last Friday. Akshaye's turn as the antagonist named Rehman Dakait, a Pakistani crime lord and politician, has been the toast of social media. Now Ameesha has joined the bandwagon, calling him an ‘ego less’ actor who blew everyone away with his performances in 2025. (Also read: Ranveer Singh shares Akshaye Khanna's viral entry song from Dhurandhar, fans call it a ‘banger’)

Ameesha Patel is full of praise for old friend Akshaye Khanna.
Ameesha praises Akshaye Khanna

Ameesha shared a throwback picture with Akshaye, where both of them were seen at a dinner table. In the caption, Ameesha wrote, “GREATNESS THEN n EVEN GREATER NOW!! That’s AKSHAY KHANNA ( AKSHU as I fondly call him ) !! Yet most unassuming n ego less !! Throwback in LONDON during HUMRAAZ promotions with at dinner along with my cousins from PARIS !!! I don’t even think AKSHU realises he has BLOWN the NATION with his performances this year !! That’s AKSHU !! Humble n unaffected.”

Akshaye's roles in 2025

Akshaye Khanna started the year with Chhaava, in which he played Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, a role that earned him wide praise. He was the antagonist to Vicky Kaushal's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film. The film emerged as a blockbuster.

In Dhurandhar, Akshaye's entry scene, where he breaks out into an impromptu dance, has been receiving particular praise. The makers also released the part from the film on social media, with fans calling how Akshaye's aura as an actor was unmatched in every scene.

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The film has already crossed 130 crore at the box office in India.

