Amitabh Bachchan says he is facing less criticism now that he is 80: 'With age the ridicule has lessened'

Amitabh Bachchan is among the most popular actors in Bollywood with around 190 films under his credit. With fame comes criticism and the actor has been no exception. However, the veteran actor feels that people nowadays are criticising him less as he has grown old. Also read: Project K will be first Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con, Deepika and Prabhas will attend; Amitabh reacts Amitabh Bachchan on facing criticism at 81.

Amitabh Bachchan on criticism

Amitabh, who will be turning 81 this year in October, took to his personal blog and wrote, “Now with age the ridicule has lessened... now with time, they that are asked or are brought into the picture by me, are convinced that the man is 81, old, decrepit and mental, bear him… it shan’t be for long... and the responses go on with a sense of... poor guy, so uninformed, let him be etc. etc. etc...” He added, “Also the temerity to seek and voice matters that may never have been done earlier have reached the stage of a fearless disposition."

Amitabh Bachchan on reflection

The actor also went on to share that he has been spending some time in ‘reflection.’ He wrote, “So... a few days off .. and the days spent in reflection, rejuvenation... not of the age kind but to gain the knowledge of what goes on inside the world of reflection.. smart yes. Yes... It is, or rather are the reflection days... a wonder why certain ‘givens’ were given, why certain doings were being done... why a name an act an act... and so many other ‘whys’…"

Amitabh Bachchan's next film

Amitabh will be next seen in Nag Ashwin's upcoming Project K alongside Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film is set to become the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023.

Amitabh calls Prabhas 'Idol'

On Friday, Amitabh tweeted regarding the film and called it an honour for him to star in Prabhas' film. He also called him ‘Idol.’ He wrote, “I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema, ‘Project K’ and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas... Thank you all... and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me... The humility, the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me has been so so touching and emotional… Not for me, but for all those involved in Project K, may your hard work touch new horizons .. love and prayer.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail