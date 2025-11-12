On Wednesday evening, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen driving through a crowd of paparazzi in Juhu. (Also read: Dharmendra health updates Live) Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan greets the fans outside his residence on his 83rd birth anniversary celebration in October.(ANI Video Grab)

Amitabh Bachchan drives himself in Juhu

Amitabh personally drove himself to Juhu, navigating the busy street despite the throngs of paparazzi eager to capture a glimpse of the superstar. He carefully avoided photographers.

Fans wondered if Amitabh was on his way to meet Dharmendra, who is battling ill health.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sunny Deol’s team released an official statement providing an update on his father’s condition. “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time,” the note read.

Sunny also extended heartfelt gratitude to fans for their continued love and prayers, saying, “We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.” The statement came after several members of the Deol family, including Sunny, Bobby, Esha, Abhay, and Hema Malini, were photographed visiting Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital amid swirling rumours about his health.

A doctor from Breach Candy Hospital, Dr. Pratit Samdani, confirmed to PTI that the 88-year-old actor was discharged early Wednesday morning and will now be cared for at home. The clarification followed a wave of false reports claiming the actor had passed away, which his family swiftly debunked on social media.

During Dharmendra’s hospital stay, several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Gauri Spratt, were seen visiting the veteran actor to wish him a speedy recovery.

Amitabh and Dharmendra's collaborations

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra share a rich cinematic history that dates back decades. The iconic duo famously starred together in the timeless classic Sholay (1975), where their portrayal of Jai and Veeru became one of the most beloved friendships in Indian cinema. They also appeared together in films like Chupke Chupke (1975), Ram Balram (1980), and Naseeb (1981), delivering memorable performances.