Amitabh Bachchan feels fans outside Jalsa this Sunday weren't excited enough; reveals why he thinks so

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping up his weekly Sunday Darshan tradition for many years now. After meeting his fans on Sunday (August 10), Amitabh shared his experience, taking to his blog. The actor said that he felt his fans were “a bit subdued.” He also shared why he thought so and provided a solution to it. Amitabh Bachchan opened up about fans who visit him at Jalsa on every Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan shares pics of fans outside Jalsa waiting for him

Amitabh shared a bunch of photos from the meet. He also posted pictures of several posters that his fans brought for him. Sharing the photos, Amitabh wrote, "Each day a memory and the memory lasts the entire day - have I connected with the Blog or not .. and then suddenly the first matter you attend to is the fact of writing .. Once the ritual of its writing is done, the entire day draws on."

Amitabh thinks his fans were “subdued” on Sunday

The veteran actor said that only the "devoted, dedicated ones" weren't subdued. "So back to work after the Sunday meet with the fans .. they were yesterday a bit subdued I felt, except the devoted dedicated ones. Could be the delay in the time or that the evening draws a bit dark with it, and it seems to be getting too late .. but its the weather .. the dark clouds being in the shades ..shall see if the gates can be done slightly early so the fans do not have to wait long," concluded his note.

About Amitabh's meeting with fans over the years

Every Sunday, hundreds of his fans gather outside Amitabh's residence in Mumbai's Juhu to get a glimpse of the actor. For over 40 years, the actor has made sure to meet them. Earlier, on his blog, he had shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers.

He had written, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

About Amitabh's recent film

Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. It also starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak. The 2024 Tamil-language action drama marked Amitabh's Tamil debut.