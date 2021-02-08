IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh gets nostalgic about Deewar on Mayday set: 'Same location, so many film shoots here of several films of mine'
Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
bollywood

Amitabh gets nostalgic about Deewar on Mayday set: 'Same location, so many film shoots here of several films of mine'

  • Amitabh Bachchan went back in time to the year 1975 when he had shot for his iconic film Deewar at the same location where he has been shooting his new film, Mayday. See his posts here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:42 PM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a then-and-now picture from a shoot location. He mentioned how he had shot at the location, back in 1975 for his iconic film Deewar and how he was shooting at the same spot in 2021 for Mayday.

He wrote: "Deewar 1975 .. Mayday 2021 .. looking back in time .. the same corridor .. the same location .. so many film shoots here of several films of mine .. but today .. this came up."

Among those who reacted on the picture was his co-star on Mayday, Rakul Preet Singh. She wrote "Sirrr" followed by a red heart emoji.


In another post, he posed by an arch which featured prominently in Deewar's last scenes as Shashi Kapoor's character took a fatal shot at his brother, played by Amitabh in the film. This post saw his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda drop a comment: "Love you".

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Amitabh often shares anecdotes and incidents from the past as his films cross landmarks. Recently, as his film Black completed 16 years, he wrote: "It has been 16 years...since Debraj Sahai. Black...a movie way ahead of its time. Every dialogue, every instance in the movie was so beautifully crafted, that it has engraved its existence in everyone's heart, including mine. #16YearsOfBlack #RaniMukerji #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions."


Last year, as his films - Khuda Gawah and Piku--celebrated important anniversaries, he had written: "28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us." Incidentally, the two pictures also featured two talented actors, his co-stars in the films - the late Sridevi and the late Irrfan Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan mayday

Related Stories

Navya Naveli Nanda has praised Nirmala Sitharaman.
Navya Naveli Nanda has praised Nirmala Sitharaman.
bollywood

Navya Nanda praises Nirmala Sitharaman for 'calling out sexism' during press con

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda was left impressed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she 'called out sexism' against a female journalist during a press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Amitabh Bachchan with Ajay Devgn shooting for Mayday.(Varinder Chawla)
Amitabh Bachchan with Ajay Devgn shooting for Mayday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Mayday with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday as he shot for his upcoming film Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Zayn Marie has tied the knot with Akash Mohimen.
Zayn Marie has tied the knot with Akash Mohimen.
bollywood

Ira Khan, Imran Khan attend cousin Zayn Marie's colourful wedding. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared photos from the recent wedding of her cousin, actor Zayn Marie. Zayn, too, has shared photos and videos from the wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
bollywood

Amitabh gets nostalgic about Deewar as he shoots for Mayday, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan went back in time to the year 1975 when he had shot for his iconic film Deewar at the same location where he has been shooting his new film, Mayday. See his posts here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik spotted at gym she used to visit with Sushant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the gym she used to visit with her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora was among the many Bollywood celebrities who tested positive to Covid 19.
Malaika Arora was among the many Bollywood celebrities who tested positive to Covid 19.
bollywood

Malaika wonders if Covid crisis has ended, shares pic of crowds in Mumbai

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora shared a picture of huge crowds at Mumbai's Banstand and was alarmed to see how people were taking Covid-19 lightly. She had tested positive last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.(Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child, spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, was spotted at a clinic on Monday. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need 'big films'.
Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need 'big films'.
bollywood

Called 'B grade' by Kangana, Taapsee says she doesn't need 'big films'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need to 'be a part of big films'. She was recently attacked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut, who called her a 'B grade' actor, among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna shared a new video of daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna shared a new video of daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle jokes about being named after a nursery rhyme as Nitara strums one

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna shared a short clip of her daughter, Nitara, playing the popular nursery rhyme Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on the guitar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are often asked about Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut in interviews.
Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are often asked about Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut in interviews.
bollywood

Saif's sister wonders if Ibrahim will play for India like his grandfather

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba, shared a picture of nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan playing cricket, and wondered if he would play for India like his late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi did.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra had commented on the protests in December.
Priyanka Chopra had commented on the protests in December.
bollywood

Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Mia Khalifa wants to know why Priyanka Chopra has remained silent on the farmers' protests. Priyanka had, in fact, commented on the matter in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While Kangana Ranaut is still shooting for her action flick Dhaakad, a number of other action drama as such Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2, KGF 2 are waiting to release later this year.
While Kangana Ranaut is still shooting for her action flick Dhaakad, a number of other action drama as such Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2, KGF 2 are waiting to release later this year.
bollywood

Kangana shares new pics from Dhaakad, here are other action films to hit screens

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut shared two new stills from Dhaakad on Monday. Many other action films such as Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 and Yash's KGF 2 that are also in the pipeline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda has praised Nirmala Sitharaman.
Navya Naveli Nanda has praised Nirmala Sitharaman.
bollywood

Navya Nanda praises Nirmala Sitharaman for 'calling out sexism' during press con

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda was left impressed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she 'called out sexism' against a female journalist during a press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal started his Bollywood career with Aamir (2008) after television.
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal started his Bollywood career with Aamir (2008) after television.
bollywood

Rajeev Khandelwal: I don’t want to be a captive of a particular medium

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says people questioned his decision to venture into digital content earlier, but he remained unperturbed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Radhika Apte has been a part of numerous OTT projects.
Actor Radhika Apte has been a part of numerous OTT projects.
bollywood

Radhika Apte: Now because of the OTTs, we know what people like and what they don’t

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Actor Radhika Apte feels OTT platforms have brought in healthy competition, as the global quality of content has to be matched.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suriya tweeted to inform his fans about his Covid 19 status, Meezaan showed his fans some portions of his home during an Instagram live session.
Suriya tweeted to inform his fans about his Covid 19 status, Meezaan showed his fans some portions of his home during an Instagram live session.
bollywood

Suriya tests positive for Covid 19, Meezaan gives fans a peek into his home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Suriya tweeted to inform his fans that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Meezaan Jaaferi gave a glimpse of his home to his many fans during an Instagram live session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jackky Bhagnani has produced Bell Bottom, which was shot amid the pandemic in the UK.
Jackky Bhagnani has produced Bell Bottom, which was shot amid the pandemic in the UK.
bollywood

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021: Jackky Bhagnani

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Producer Jackky Bhagnani, recipient of the Hindustan Times Trailblazer Awards 2021 presented by Ambience, talks about how his production, Bell Bottom was successfully filmed from start to end amid the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP