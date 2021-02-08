Amitabh gets nostalgic about Deewar on Mayday set: 'Same location, so many film shoots here of several films of mine'
- Amitabh Bachchan went back in time to the year 1975 when he had shot for his iconic film Deewar at the same location where he has been shooting his new film, Mayday. See his posts here.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a then-and-now picture from a shoot location. He mentioned how he had shot at the location, back in 1975 for his iconic film Deewar and how he was shooting at the same spot in 2021 for Mayday.
He wrote: "Deewar 1975 .. Mayday 2021 .. looking back in time .. the same corridor .. the same location .. so many film shoots here of several films of mine .. but today .. this came up."
Among those who reacted on the picture was his co-star on Mayday, Rakul Preet Singh. She wrote "Sirrr" followed by a red heart emoji.
In another post, he posed by an arch which featured prominently in Deewar's last scenes as Shashi Kapoor's character took a fatal shot at his brother, played by Amitabh in the film. This post saw his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda drop a comment: "Love you".
Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home
Amitabh often shares anecdotes and incidents from the past as his films cross landmarks. Recently, as his film Black completed 16 years, he wrote: "It has been 16 years...since Debraj Sahai. Black...a movie way ahead of its time. Every dialogue, every instance in the movie was so beautifully crafted, that it has engraved its existence in everyone's heart, including mine. #16YearsOfBlack #RaniMukerji #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions."
Last year, as his films - Khuda Gawah and Piku--celebrated important anniversaries, he had written: "28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us." Incidentally, the two pictures also featured two talented actors, his co-stars in the films - the late Sridevi and the late Irrfan Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ira Khan, Imran Khan attend cousin Zayn Marie's colourful wedding. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh gets nostalgic about Deewar as he shoots for Mayday, see here
- Amitabh Bachchan went back in time to the year 1975 when he had shot for his iconic film Deewar at the same location where he has been shooting his new film, Mayday. See his posts here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik spotted at gym she used to visit with Sushant
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the gym she used to visit with her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika wonders if Covid crisis has ended, shares pic of crowds in Mumbai
- Malaika Arora shared a picture of huge crowds at Mumbai's Banstand and was alarmed to see how people were taking Covid-19 lightly. She had tested positive last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child, spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, was spotted at a clinic on Monday. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called 'B grade' by Kangana, Taapsee says she doesn't need 'big films'
- Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need to 'be a part of big films'. She was recently attacked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut, who called her a 'B grade' actor, among other things.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle jokes about being named after a nursery rhyme as Nitara strums one
- Twinkle Khanna shared a short clip of her daughter, Nitara, playing the popular nursery rhyme Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on the guitar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif's sister wonders if Ibrahim will play for India like his grandfather
- Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba, shared a picture of nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan playing cricket, and wondered if he would play for India like his late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi did.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests
- Mia Khalifa wants to know why Priyanka Chopra has remained silent on the farmers' protests. Priyanka had, in fact, commented on the matter in December.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares new pics from Dhaakad, here are other action films to hit screens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda praises Nirmala Sitharaman for 'calling out sexism' during press con
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Khandelwal: I don’t want to be a captive of a particular medium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Apte: Now because of the OTTs, we know what people like and what they don’t
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suriya tests positive for Covid 19, Meezaan gives fans a peek into his home
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Suriya tweeted to inform his fans that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Meezaan Jaaferi gave a glimpse of his home to his many fans during an Instagram live session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021: Jackky Bhagnani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox