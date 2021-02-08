Amitabh gets nostalgic about Deewar on Mayday set: 'Same location, so many film shoots here of several films of mine'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a then-and-now picture from a shoot location. He mentioned how he had shot at the location, back in 1975 for his iconic film Deewar and how he was shooting at the same spot in 2021 for Mayday.

He wrote: "Deewar 1975 .. Mayday 2021 .. looking back in time .. the same corridor .. the same location .. so many film shoots here of several films of mine .. but today .. this came up."

Among those who reacted on the picture was his co-star on Mayday, Rakul Preet Singh. She wrote "Sirrr" followed by a red heart emoji.





In another post, he posed by an arch which featured prominently in Deewar's last scenes as Shashi Kapoor's character took a fatal shot at his brother, played by Amitabh in the film. This post saw his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda drop a comment: "Love you".

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Amitabh often shares anecdotes and incidents from the past as his films cross landmarks. Recently, as his film Black completed 16 years, he wrote: "It has been 16 years...since Debraj Sahai. Black...a movie way ahead of its time. Every dialogue, every instance in the movie was so beautifully crafted, that it has engraved its existence in everyone's heart, including mine. #16YearsOfBlack #RaniMukerji #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions."





Last year, as his films - Khuda Gawah and Piku--celebrated important anniversaries, he had written: "28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us." Incidentally, the two pictures also featured two talented actors, his co-stars in the films - the late Sridevi and the late Irrfan Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON