Amitabh Bachchan, Moushumi romance in rain in AI-generated cover of Saiyaara, fans impressed by Kishore Kumar version

The title track of Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Anait Padda, is ruling the charts. Amid the craze for the film, an AI-generated Kishore Kumar version is stealing the spotlight, showing Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee romancing in the rain. Saiyaara title track has been sung by Tanishk Bagchi.

Saiyaara's AI version steals the show

A short video of the Kishore Kumar version of the song, made using Artificial Intelligence (AI), has emerged on social media.

The AI-generated Kishore Kumar version of Saiyaara reimagines the song, juxtaposing its melody onto the iconic Rimjhim Gire Sawan, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. It featured in the film Manzil (1979). The actors are seen strolling through the streets in Mumbai as it rains.

The video was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, “Somebody made AI based Kishore Kumar version of Saiyaara title song… Good effort with retro style rhythm arrangement.. sounds better than original.. yet not even 10% of the power, energy, vibrancy, voice, singing of what KK cud have achieved.”

The nostalgic vibe has everyone hooked. Social media users are absolutely loving the AI-generated Kishore Kumar version of Saiyaara. One wrote, “A commendable attempt to recreate the magic of Kishore Kumar through AI—nostalgic in rhythm, retro in arrangement, and sonically refreshing. Yet, it reminds us of an eternal truth: technology can mimic the form, but not the soul. Kishore da's voice wasn’t just sound.”

“This edit is really good,” shared another, with one mentioning, “This is so soothing, at first I thought the Saiyaara song was rewritten. And I started to search the old saiyaara.”

“Actually this song sounds better in Kishor ji's voice imho,” shared one fan, with one writing, “When I heard this first time, even I believed it is real but tbh this version is so much better than real song.”

“It sounds better than the song from the movie Saiyaara. I'm listening to this song on loop. Seeing a younger Big B is cherry on the cake,” shared one. One comment read, “It is so beautiful this version.”

“The voice still rules. Made this song 200 times better. I'm sure the original makers will also agree #Saiyaara,” wrote one.

There were some who didn’t appreciate it, and wrote, “Not on this song & video please. It’s the best Mumbai Monsoon song. Nothing can better Rimjhim Gire Sawan.”

“No bloody AI version can take the place of Rim Jhim gire sawan song,” wrote one. Another disappointed social media user shared, “Anyone who attempted to do this is injustice and insult to the choreography Kishir da and many other artist.”

About Saiyaara

Tanishk Bagchi sings the title track of Saiyaara, a soul-stirring song that has taken the global music scene by storm. The emotionally charged ballad, praised for its raw vulnerability and healing quality, topped multiple international charts. It rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Spotify’s Top Global Songs list. With Faheem Abdullah’s vocals and an unfiltered emotional core, the song has become an instant hit.

Saiyaara stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani, whose emotional journey has left many viewers both smiling and in tears. The Mohit Suri film has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music.