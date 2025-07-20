Amitabh Bachchan reacts to the death of Don director Chandra Barot: ‘It is difficult…’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is mourning the death of filmmaker Chandra Barot, the man behind his cult hit Don. Chandra Barot breathed his last in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 86. Amitabh says the loss is personal for him. Chandra got close to Amitabh Bachchan during the shooting of Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

Amitabh mourns

Chandra Barot died at a hospital in Bandra on Sunday. His wife, Deepa Barot, confirmed the news of his death to The Times of India. She said, He had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years.” The filmmaker was undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Hospital under doctor Manish Shetty. He was also admitted to Jaslok Hospital earlier.

Amitabh took to his blog to pen a tribute to the late director, saying he was more of a family friend to him. “Another and another sad moment,” the veteran actor began in his post.

Amitabh continued, “Dear dear friend and my director of DON - Chandra Barot passed away this morning … It is difficult to put in words the loss .. we worked together yes, but he was more a family friend than any else .. I can only pray (folded hand emoji).”

Chandra was the long-time assistant director of Manoj Kumar and became friends with Amitabh and Zeenat during the shooting of Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. Following this, they worked with him on Don, with Amitabh holding memories of the time spent together close to his heart till date.

More about Don

The film Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role as a mafia don and a lookalike villager, was released on May 12, 1978. It became a massive hit, thanks to its catchy music, memorable dialogues, and high-octane action sequences, cementing its place as a cult classic.

It narrates the story of a wanted criminal who succumbed to his injuries in a police chase. Things took a turn when Vijay, a look-alike of Don, replaces him and tries to trace the details of his illegal activities. The action thriller film was written by Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar, and produced by Nariman Irani.

The film continues to captivate film enthusiasts, and its legacy has been revived in modern times through Farhan Akhtar's reimagined Don franchise, giving the classic a fresh and contemporary spin. Shah Rukh Khan led the two parts, with Ranveer Singh now prepping to take on the baton.