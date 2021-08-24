Amitabh Bachchan recalls his first job working in coal mine, turns nostalgic as Kaala Patthar clocks 42 years

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane as his film Kaala Patthar completed 42 years. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh also recalled his first job when he worked in a coal mine.

Sharing a picture collage from Kaala Patthar, Amitabh Bachchan captioned it, "42 years of Kaala Patthar .. !!! phew !!! Been a while .. and so many incidents in the film from my personal experiences when I worked in the Coal Dept of my Calcutta Company, my first job before joining the movies .. actually working in the Coal mines in Dhanbad and Asansol ..."





Released in 1979, Kaala Patthar starred Amitabh as a former Indian Navy Captain who worked in mines to forget his past. The film also featured Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjeev Kumar, Rakhee, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Prem Chopra among others.

The action drama was directed and produced by Yash Chopra, with a screenplay written by Salim–Javed. The film was critically acclaimed, attained cult status and is considered a classic among Hindi cinema lovers.

Earlier in an interview with Deccan Chronicle in 2016, he had said, "Not many know that my first ever job was in Kolkata in 1962 where I worked in coal mines for 7-8 years. A lot has been changed in the city. Many flyovers have been made now. I love eating puchka pani opposite to Victoria memorial."

Last year on his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh had spoken about working in a coal mine during his interaction with a contestant Ravi Kant.

Amitabh made his acting debut in 1969 as one of the seven protagonists in the film Saat Hindustani, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. It also featured Utpal Dutt, Anwar Ali, Madhu and Jalal Agha.

Also Read | KBC 13's Gyaan Raj says 'the prize money is not enough to fulfil my dreams, but it will be of some help'

Meanwhile, he is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amitabh has several projects in the pipeline including Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra, and Mayday. He is also working on the Vikas Bahl-directorial Goodbye and recently completed its first shoot schedule.

Alongside him, the film also features actors Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram. He will also feature with actor Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 Hollywood film The Intern.