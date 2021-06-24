Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan reveals Naseeb climax was shot on a rotating set, granddaughter Navya Nanda responds
Amitabh Bachchan's Naseeb pic inspires an interesting reaction from grand daughter Navya Nanda.
Amitabh Bachchan's Naseeb pic inspires an interesting reaction from grand daughter Navya Nanda.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan reveals Naseeb climax was shot on a rotating set, granddaughter Navya Nanda responds

  • Amitabh Bachchan reveals that the climax of Manmohan Desai's 1981 film, Naseeb, was shot on a rotating set. Check out his post here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:53 AM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a still from the sets of his 80s film, Naseeb, revealing how the sequence was shot. While the actor was amazed at director Manmohan Desai's expertise, his granddaughter Navya Nanda could not refrain from praising him.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture that shows him holding a gun while he is dressed in a flashy outfit. He shared that the entire set, which was created at a Mumbai studio, did not involve any kind of VFX.

The actor shared the picture and wrote, "… the matador and the gun .. film NASEEB .. climax on a rotating Resturant .. a set built at Chandivali Studio .. and it rotated .. so action scenes , drama , Resturant on fire ,all .. done while it rotated ..Only the great Manmohan Desai could conceive all this .. and succeed .. and we’re talking the 80’s .. no VFX no CG nothing ..those were the days my friend."

Navya Nanda responded with, "Yaaaassss." The post has garnered over 2.4 lakh likes so far.

Amitabh starred alongside Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini and late actor Rishi Kapoor in the film that released in 1981. Navya also shared Amitabh's post on her Instagram Stories and pasted collision emojis.

Also read: Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu kaka battles cancer, resumes Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot amid chemotherapy

Currently shooting for Goodbye with actor Neena Gupta, Amitabh has a few films in the pipeline. These include Emraan Hashmi-Rhea Chakraborty's Chehre, Brahmastra headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Jhund.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan navya nanda
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.