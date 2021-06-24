Amitabh Bachchan reveals Naseeb climax was shot on a rotating set, granddaughter Navya Nanda responds

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a still from the sets of his 80s film, Naseeb, revealing how the sequence was shot. While the actor was amazed at director Manmohan Desai's expertise, his granddaughter Navya Nanda could not refrain from praising him.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture that shows him holding a gun while he is dressed in a flashy outfit. He shared that the entire set, which was created at a Mumbai studio, did not involve any kind of VFX.

The actor shared the picture and wrote, "… the matador and the gun .. film NASEEB .. climax on a rotating Resturant .. a set built at Chandivali Studio .. and it rotated .. so action scenes , drama , Resturant on fire ,all .. done while it rotated ..Only the great Manmohan Desai could conceive all this .. and succeed .. and we’re talking the 80’s .. no VFX no CG nothing ..those were the days my friend."

Navya Nanda responded with, "Yaaaassss." The post has garnered over 2.4 lakh likes so far.

Amitabh starred alongside Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini and late actor Rishi Kapoor in the film that released in 1981. Navya also shared Amitabh's post on her Instagram Stories and pasted collision emojis.

Currently shooting for Goodbye with actor Neena Gupta, Amitabh has a few films in the pipeline. These include Emraan Hashmi-Rhea Chakraborty's Chehre, Brahmastra headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Jhund.