News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan sports a sling, reveals he underwent hand surgery

Amitabh Bachchan sports a sling, reveals he underwent hand surgery

PTI |
Jan 15, 2024 06:23 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan shared stills on his blog in which he can be seen explaining to Akshay Kumar, his co-star of many films, why he underwent hand surgery.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he underwent surgery in his hand, but didn't share any other details about the procedure. Amitabh, who is the owner of team Mumbai of the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL), shared a series of ad stills for the tournament with fellow stars and team owners Akshay Kumar (Srinagar) and Suriya (Chennai) on his personal blog. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan recalls visiting Lakshadweep, Andamans amid India-Maldives row: ‘Don’t harm our self-reliance')

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of him and Akshay Kumar on his blog
In the pictures, the 81-year-old actor can be seen sporting a wrist brace in his hand. “The ISPL, as has been promoted and delivered in adverts, is well on its way to fructification and all the owners and the members that are involved, were needed to be in immortalised picture frames.”

"So yes, a photo cum meet shoot .. a very quick in and out between the evening hours .. with our friends and colleagues .. such a joy .. Akshay, one of the owners .. and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand," Amitabh wrote on Saturday.

The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium. It is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

