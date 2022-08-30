Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol revisit the temple where they had prayed for a child: 'Mannat maangi thi 2018 mein poori ho gayi'

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have previously opened up about the problems they faced to conceive. In a new video that the couple shared on their YouTube channel, they revealed that they are visiting a Lord Ganesha temple where they had prayed for a baby in 2018. The couple welcomed their son Veer in 2020. Also Read: Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol open up about pregnancy struggle of four years, reveal losing a baby in surrogacy

They shared the video on their YouTube channel, Couple Of Things, with the title, “Veer Ki Mannat Poori Hui (Our wish to have our son Veer got fulfilled).” In the video, Anmol says, “We have told you in a previous blog how we struggled to conceive and we were trying to do several things just to make that happen. At that time someone told us that there is a temple in Karjat jahan aap bacche ki mannat mangenge toh poori hogi (Your wish to have a child will get fulfilled there). We went there in 2018 and now our wish has been fulfilled. Let's go to the Bal Ganesa temple where we prayed for Veer."

While traveling on the Mumbai-Pune highway the couple revealed that the temple is situated in Kadav village in Karjat Taluka in Maharashtra. They later reach the temple and while standing in front of lord Ganesha's idol, Anmol said, “We prayed right here for a baby and today we have Veer. We will begin the pooja soon.”

Amrita and Anmol dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2016. They have said in a previous vlog that they suffered for four years to conceive and that they visited several doctors and temples for a baby. The couple welcomed Veer on November 1, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON