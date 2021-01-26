Amyra Dastur: I have been struggling for so long, 2021 is going to be my year
The past year turned out to be a quite a dud for everyone in the entertainment industry, but Amyra Dastur is not really complaining. The actor calls herself “rather fortunate” to have bagged quite a lot of work despite the pandemic situation.
“I’m grateful that during the pandemic, I’ve got some great work and brands, and for me, the ball was always rolling. Thankfully even despite the situation, none of my projects got stalled. I have friends whose films got shelved but mine continued and I’m just thankful for that,” shares Dastur, who made her Bollywood debut back in 2013 with Issaq.
The 27-year-old has a jam packed 2021 as well with a couple of south films, a Hindi film and two big web series making its way to the audience — Tandav and Dongri to Dubai.
“Isn’t it just great that I have projects coming out, finally! I’ve been struggling for so long and this is the busiest point in my career. I feel 2021 is going to be my year. It’s amazing to even say that. I don’t care that I only get to sleep for five or six hours in a day. I’m just happy that I’m busy,” she gushes.
There are indeed a lot of firsts for her and she sounds excited talking about them. “People want to work with me. For the first time in my career I’ve been turning down roles and parts because I don’t have dates. I’m sorry for the roles that I’ve turned down, but it’s amazing,” she tells us.
For the actor, who was last seen on the big screen in Made in China (2019), the challenge now is to keep the momentum going, and she feels she’s on the right path after making a few tweaks to the way she approaches work.
“I started very young and I also made the right contacts when it comes to casting directors and agencies. People have started approaching me directly. It’s insane how everything is coming to me and not via someone. That has made a lot of difference to my career as well. I think a lot of things kind of got lost in translation and was not communicated,” shares Dastur, adding that taking the reins of her career in her hands has changes things for her.
She elaborates, “Handling things on my own and really speaking to directors and producers has made a lot of difference. People prefer a one on one kind of relationship with an actor. That is what has changed, and also my mindset also has changed.”
