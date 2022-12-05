An Action Hero day 3 collection: Ayushmann Khurrana film underperforms, earns 2.52 cr with 1st weekend total of 6 cr

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero has had a not-so-good opening weekend. After opening at ₹1.31 crore on Friday, the action film earned only ₹2.52 crore on Sunday at the domestic box office. The film, directed by Anirudh Iyer, has earned ₹5.99 crore in its first three days, since it was released on December 2. (Also read: An Action Hero box office day 1 collection)

An Action Hero saw a jump in business on Sunday, though the final opening weekend collection still stayed at a low level. Taking to Twitter to share An Action Hero’s box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday, “An Action Hero finds the going tough in its opening weekend… Did show some spark on Day 2, but didn’t fire enough on Day 3… The three-day total is way below expectations… Friday ₹1.31 crore, Saturday ₹2.16 crore, Sunday ₹2.52 crore. Total: ₹5.99 crore. India biz (business).”

#AnActionHero finds the going tough in its opening weekend… Did show some spark on Day 2, but didn’t fire enough on Day 3… The 3-day total is way below expectations… Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 2.16 cr, Sun 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 5.99 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/LazrFxUQlU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2022

Recently, Ayushmann had shared a long note on his latest film via an Instagram post. An excerpt from the post read, “An Action Hero is a rare script, a film that was meant to push the envelope of creativity and we hope you continue giving it love and appreciation in the days to come. Keep loving and supporting.”

Ayushmann was busy with the promotion of An Action Hero for the past couple of weeks. He visited the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where he was seen shaking a leg with judge Madhuri Dixit. The two shared a video on Instagram of themselves grooving to the remixed version of the hit dance number Aap Jaisa Koi that is featured in An Action Hero. Ayushmann wrote, “Aap Jaisa Koi.. . hai hi nahi Madhuri Dixit ma'am (there is no one like you). An Action Hero in cinemas this Friday.”

Ayushmann will be seen next in the sequel of his 2019 comedy Dream Girl. The upcoming film will also star Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz. It is set to be released in theatres on June 23, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON