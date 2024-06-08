Ananya Panday goes for hair makeover amid break-up rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur

‘Insta’ makeover

The actor on Saturday took to Instagram to share several selfies, capturing her various moods. The pictures also show her new hairstyle. It seems she is using a filter for fake freckles. What adds to the vibe of the picture is a pop of colour through her lipstick.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Freshly cut curtain bangs, fake freckles and really feeling the sun… I couldn’t pick just one, can you?”.

Her Insta fam loved the weekend treat, and took to the comments section to shower her with love. Her mother Bhavana dropped multiple heart emojis in the comment section, while Maheep Kapoor shared a sun and heart emoji.

“Pretty,” shared one user, with one user writing, “I can't handle this level of cuteness”. Another user shared, “pretty girl”, with one exclaiming, “Stunner”.

The breakup buzz

Last month, a report by ETimes stated that Aditya and Ananya Panday parted ways in March this year. A source close to the estranged couple shared that the actors are trying to move on while remaining cordial with one another.

“They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely,” the report quoted the source as saying.

The rumours of Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship first surfaced in 2022. It was when they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party. Later, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped several hints about Ananya and Aditya relationship in episodes of his talk show, Koffee With Karan. Following that, they were spotted together at airports and on vacations abroad.

Ananya’s upcoming work

On the work front, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor has lent her voice to the character of Riley in the Hindi dubbed version of the upcoming Disney Pixar's animated movie Inside Out 2. She will also be seen in the web series, Call Me Bae,which will stream on Amazon Prime Video soon. It also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.