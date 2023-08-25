Ananya Panday stalks Zeenat Aman on Instagram: 'I watch the film if she shares throwback pics from a film set'

Ananya stalks Zeenat

Ananya said she is a stalker and needs to know everything about everyone. "I have all the qualities of a stalker. I need to know everything about everyone. This quality of my personality helps me in acting as well. I went to Mathura for Dream Girl 2 shoot and I paid a lot of attention to the people around and their style of speaking. I used it all in my character. Zeenat Aman is the person I stalk the most. I find all her posts and writing very interesting. If she shares throwback pictures from the set of a film, I make sure to watch that film."

‘Stalking helps in acting’

She also told the Hindi daily that she tries her best to stay true to herself and be a common girl on social media. They need to be in makeup for shootings, but whenever she is not working and she puts up a reel, we get to see her without makeup. She added that she advertises only the products that she uses for herself.

Dream Girl 2

Ananya's latest film Dream Girl 2 hit theatres on Friday, August 25. She joins Ayushmann Khurrana for the sequel to the 2019 hit film, Dream Girl. Raaj Shaandilyaa directed the film and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Dream Girl 2 also features Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa.

In the new film, Ayushmann reprises his role of a man who pretends to be a woman to woo men and earn money. Recalling the time he shot for the film, Ayushmann told PTI, “I had to shave two or three times a day, otherwise my face would get red. The beard used to grow. It was all very difficult.”

The first instalment was also directed by Raaj and proved to be a big hit at the box office. It also featured Nushratt Bharuccha.

