Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrate New Year together. See pic

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been rumoured to be dating since last year. The two lovebirds were also spotted leaving on a vacation to spend New Year's Eve. Now, a new unseen picture of the two has surfaced on the Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip. Ananya and Aditya were seen posing for a picture with their friends. (Also read: Ananya Panday says ‘I hate situationship’ after rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur's Koffee With Karan comment) Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur twinned in black.

Ananya and Aditya's new pic

In the picture, Ananya and Aditya stood beside each other as they were surrounded by their friends. While Ananya opted for a black and brown bodycon outfit paired with thigh-high boots, Aditya looked handsome in a black sweater and coat. The two smiled for the picture as Aditya held Ananya. In front of them, a glimpse of the indoor decorations was seen. A miniature Santa Claus was seen near a table in the same picture.

Ananya and Aditya in KWK

Both Ananya and Aditya appeared in the latest season of Koffee with Karan, although in separate episodes along with a different guest. Ananya was with Sara Ali Khan in the show, while it was Arjun Kapoor who accompanied Aditya. In the Koffee with Karan episode, Aditya Roy Kapur was asked by Karan Johar about his relationship.

Karan said, "Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday?" The actor replied, "You see Karan, you said on your show – ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies." Meanwhile, in Ananya's episode, Karan asked Sara what is the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara was quick to reply, "Night Manager," to which Ananya said: "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur." Although both of them are seen in and about Mumbai, they are yet to announce the relationship officially.

Aditya will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. On the other hand, Ananya is currently basking in the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, for which she has been getting good reviews. The film released on Netflix on December 29.

